Maharashtra: Railway Ministry launches 'One Station One Product' scheme across 69 stations

In a bid to promote the "Vocal for Local" vision and support local artisans, the Ministry of Railways has successfully launched the 'One Station One Product' (OSOP) scheme across 69 railway stations in Maharashtra. As of May 15, 2023, a total of 72 OSOP outlets have been established throughout the state, providing a platform for showcasing and selling indigenous products.

Purpose of OSOP scheme

The OSOP scheme, initiated on March 25, 2022 aims to create additional income opportunities for marginalised sections of society while highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra. These outlets, designed by the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad, ensure uniformity across Indian Railways.

What's on offer at OSOP outlets?

Each OSOP outlet offers products that are unique to the local region. Visitors can find a diverse range of items, including artefacts crafted by indigenous tribes, handlooms created by local weavers, and renowned handicrafts such as wood carvings, chikankari embroidery, and zari-zardozi work on clothing. Additionally, the outlets feature locally grown and processed or semi-processed food items such as spices, tea, coffee, and other specialty products.

OSOP outlets showcase rich history of Maharashtra

The OSOP outlets in Maharashtra showcase the state's rich diversity. Some of the products available include bananas, grapes, papads, and pickles in Ahmednagar, sambarvadi at Badnera, leather products at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai, homemade agarbattis, dhoop, soaps, and phenyl in Chinchwad, leather products in Churchgate, Khadi products in Goregaon, and seasonal fruits and food products like papaya, grapes, apples, pickles, and papads in Igatpuri.

Offerings from all over Maharashtra

Other notable offerings include handmade Kolhapuri Chappals in Kolhapur, wooden toys in Kankavali and Kudal, chikki and fudge products in Lonavala, Paithani sarees in Nashik Road, Lord Vitthal idols, kumkum, agarbattis, and other puja items in Pandharpur, bamboo products in Nagpur, textiles and handlooms in Parel, handmade purses and bags made from paper and cloth in Pimpri, Kandi Pedha in Satara, papads in Shegaon, Solapuri bedsheets and towels in Solapur, and Warli art and craft at Borivali. Soft toys are also available at outlets in Vasai Road and Nallasopara.

OSOP scheme for sustainable development

"The OSOP scheme in Maharashtra not only provides a market for local products but also contributes to the sustainable development of various communities and encourages entrepreneurship at the grassroots level. It represents a significant step towards achieving the government's vision of promoting indigenous industries and creating a self-reliant India" said a senior railway officials.