Central Railway launches ‘One Station One Product’ at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station

Five stations of Central Railway will showcase /promote local products and encourage Atmanirbhar Bharat & Vocal for Local Programme.

In order to make Railway Stations a promotional and sales hub for local products, a step towards promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat & Vocal for Local programme, Central Railway under Ministry of Railways has launched ‘One Station One Product’ at five stations of Central Railway i.e one station each of its 5 divisions. Under this, Dharavi leather products stall at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway station will showcase, promote & sell local leather products. Similarly, under ‘One Station One Product’ at Kolhapur (Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus) station of Pune Division, Kolhapuri chappals will be promoted, Local Handicrafts of Burhanpur at Burhanpur station on Bhusaval Division, Solapuri chaddar (textiles) at Solapur Station and at Nagpur station, Bamboo products has been showcased, promoted. The scheme of promoting local products under ‘One station One product’ will be put up at the stations, initially for 15 days.

To provide enhanced livelihood and welfare for local artisans, potters, weavers/handloom weavers, tribal ‘One Station One Product’ policy was announced during this year's union budget. One station-one product as a concept aims to promote a local product from each stop of the Indian Railways by making the railway station of that area a promotional and sales hub for the product. With the similar idea of One District One Product, the focus of “One station one product” will continue to be placed on enabling the ecosystem and providing a stable marketing platform to improve income, local employment, skills and livelihood. The ‘One station one product’ now acquires further significance and relevance in the context of the pioneering “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” campaign with the aim to strengthen the domestic industries and make India self-reliant. In this initiative, the railways would provide infrastructure and other assistance for the sale of the products at the station to encourage local artisans to promote indigenous products and crafts.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:47 PM IST