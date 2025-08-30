Central Railway Shifts Emergency Medical Services To Commercial Department After Tender Failures

Central Railway | File Photo

The Central Railways Medical Department has faced ongoing challenges in securing Emergency Medical Response (EMR) services at suburban railway stations, prompting a significant shift in management responsibilities.

Limited EMR Coverage Despite Court Guidelines

According to a recent communication from the Central Railways Medical Department to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Mumbai Division, dated 21 August 2025, EMR services are currently operational at only four Mumbai suburban stations Ghatkopar, Byculla, Kalyan, and Vashi. However, as per High Court guidelines, all major suburban stations must be equipped with EMR services.

Repeated Tender Failures Stall Expansion

In the letter sent by the Medical Department to the Commercial Department (a copy of which is with FPJ), it is stated that efforts to expand these services have been hampered by poor responses to tenders floated annually. A recent tender, issued on 24 March 2025 for EMR services across 15 stations, received no bids by the 23 April deadline. A subsequent tender floated on 8 May for 23 stations received only a single bid, which was later rejected due to technical discrepancies. Yet another tender, launched on 30 June and scheduled to open on 31 July, faced delays after the Commercial Department expressed willingness to assume responsibility for EMR services.

Shift in Responsibility to Commercial Department

The Medical Department has expressed its willingness to hand over the EMR services contract and its execution to the Commercial Department of the Mumbai Division. The existing EMR services at Ghatkopar, Kalyan, Byculla, and Vashi are also expected to be transferred shortly.

Private Partnerships See Limited Success

"Additionally, attempts to establish Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with nearby private hospitals and nursing homes to provide EMR services have met with limited success, further complicating efforts to improve emergency medical response for suburban commuters," the letter stated.

Strategic Move to Streamline Services

"This transfer of responsibility marks a strategic move aimed at streamlining EMR service delivery and overcoming the persistent challenges faced in engaging private service providers through tenders," said an official.

Activist Slams Revenue-Driven Model

"The Central Railway’s revenue-driven licence-fee model permitting private medical setups at stations has utterly failed. It’s led to non-compliance with court orders and denial of emergency care to millions. Emergency Medical Rooms (EMRs) must be treated as essential, life-saving services. Railways must immediately appoint full-time doctors and paramedics on salary or contract. Every single day of delay is a day we lose lives—an outright violation of the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution," said Samir Zaveri, noted railway activist.