Stalls under 'One Station, One product' to come on 14 other locations in Mumbai

The stalls will now be coming up on these stations: Parel, Dadar, Shiv, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Nahur, Thane, Kalyan, Karjat, Lonavala, Igatpuri and Chembur.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
Stalls under 'One Station, One product' to come on 14 other locations in Mumbai

The Central Railway put up stalls on various stations across India under the Union government's 'one station, one product' campaign aimed to promote local produce. One of the stalls selling Dharavi's leather products was put up on CSMT station.

Now, such stalls will be further coming up on 14 other stations on the Mumbai division. The stalls will now be coming up on these stations: Parel, Dadar, Shiv, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Nahur, Thane, Kalyan, Karjat, Lonavala, Igatpuri and Chembur.

According to a report in Lokmat, the construction of these stalls have alrady begun and that Central Railway has also appointed a special team to supervise the same.

The report further stated that these representatives are also coordinating with other concerned officials, NGOs, and other stakeholders to promote the scheme.

