Mumbai: Central Railway to promote local products at all stations under Atmnirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local programme

In a bid to give a speedy push to the local artisans and engage them with large potential buyers, Central Railway decided to promote local products at all stations of its Mumbai Division under the Atmnirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local programme.

Under this scheme sale of craft jewellery, leather, textile, handloom, bamboo and decorative items, jute bags, stone and paper artworks, chikki, fudge, seasonal fruits and processed food will be allowed for 15 days at the station.

The stall will be developed by the Railway and will be given to the local artisans for just Rs 1000 for 15 days. The central railway Mumbai division has 87 stations, of these at around a dozen of stations this scheme has already started, rest will be covered by end of this financial year.

"Now railway station premises have been opened up for artisans, people with specialised skills, craftsmen, handloom weavers, potters and tribals who hold valid government issued ID cards, who are registered with self-help groups and micro enterprises. Among the products that will be on sale are craft jewellery, leather, textile, handloom, bamboo and decorative items, jute bags, stone and paper artworks, chikki, fudge, seasonal fruits and processed food." said an official of CR adding that under this scheme products are identified according to the local geographical and traditional value of the area. For example at Diva station traditional local Mashala and jewellery products will be allowed to be sold. Similarly, Handicrafts products at Masjid and Kalva, processed food products at Ambivali and Kharbhav stations and forest products will be sold at Airoli station.

Asked about the size of static outlet for one nation one product at stations, the official said, "It's designed national institute of design of Ahmedabad by approved by Indian Railway, keep in mind the importance of space at a railway station. The process of creating a static outlet at the station has already started. Locations for the outlets for these outlets are being finalised according to passengers' comforts."

"Currently leather products at CSMT, Food products like spices, papad, pickles etc at Dadar and Nahur and Lonavala, Handloom Handicrafts Products like fabric painting, handmade bags etc at Kurla, Bamboo decorative products at Mulund, Handmade textiles like shirts, towels, kurta, bags etc at Thane, Handloom textile Products like Khadi fabric, shirts, kurta etc at Kalyan, Jewelry Products at Ghatkopar, Seasonal Fruits and Food products like banana, apples, chikoo, papad, pickle etc at Karjat and Igatpuriare being sold under this scheme. As of now, around a dozen of railway stations of the Mumbai division are already covered under this scheme, the rest will be covered by end of this financial year," said a CR official adding that all suburban stations will be gradually covered.

"Railways stations are suitable to promote indigenous and local products and the initiative is aimed at making the railway stations a sales and promotional hub for them," said a senior officer of CR adding that the purpose of this scheme is to provide enhanced livelihood and welfare for local artisans, potters, weavers/handloom weavers, and tribal groups. "One Station One Product" policy was announced this year in the Union budget. The policy aims to promote a local product from each stop of the Indian Railways by making the railway station of that area a promotional and sales hub for the product. With the similar idea of "One District One Product", the focus of "One Station One Product" will continue to be placed on enabling an ecosystem and providing a stable marketing platform to improve income, local employment, skills and livelihood.