Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 76 new cases of COVID-19 on August 6

A total of 76 new cases of Covid were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on August 5. At present, the number of active cases stands at 382.

While June saw a sharp rise and then started dropping by the end of the month. The trend continued during July. However, for the last four days, more than 50 cases of Covid were reported in the city.

At present, 305 people are in home isolation, and one patient is getting treatment at the Covid care centre of NMMC. On August 6, a total of 42 patients got discharged.

During June, two Covid deaths and one death in July were reported taking

the total number of deaths to 2052 due to Covid infection.

On August 6, the civic body conducted 1757 RT PCR tests and 2048 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,537,77 RT PCR and 22,77, 697 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.