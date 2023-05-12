 Mumbai: Central Railway to run one-way special superfast train to Kalaburagi on May 17th
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway to run one-way special superfast train to Kalaburagi on May 17th

Mumbai: Central Railway to run one-way special superfast train to Kalaburagi on May 17th

The train will make stops at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pune, Daund, Kurduvadi, and Solapur.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
representative pic

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Central Railway has announced the running of a one-way special superfast train from Mumbai to Kalaburagi. The train, numbered 01487, will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 00.30 am on May 17th, 2023, and will arrive at Kalaburagi at 10.30 am on the same day.

The train will make stops at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pune, Daund, Kurduvadi, and Solapur. The train's composition will include two AC-3 Tier coaches, 10 Sleeper Class coaches, 5 General Second Class coaches, one Guard’s Brake Van, and one Generator Van.

Bookings for the one-way special superfast train on train number 01487 will open on May 14th, 2023, at all computerized reservation centers and on the website www.irctc.co.in. Passengers are advised to follow COVID-appropriate behavior for their safety and that of others.

Detailed timings and halts for the train can be found on www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or by downloading the NTES App.

Read Also
Karnataka: Hindus, Muslims offer prayer in same compound in Kalaburgi's Aland as tension prevails
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Central Railway to run one-way special superfast train to Kalaburagi on May 17th

Mumbai: Central Railway to run one-way special superfast train to Kalaburagi on May 17th

Mira Bhayandar: Mass theft at Dhirendra Shastri's discourse venue, 828gm stolen gold returned to...

Mira Bhayandar: Mass theft at Dhirendra Shastri's discourse venue, 828gm stolen gold returned to...

Thane police return 711 lost and stolen mobile phones worth ₹1.28 crore to owners in recovery...

Thane police return 711 lost and stolen mobile phones worth ₹1.28 crore to owners in recovery...

Mumbai: Jumbo Block scheduled for maintenance work on WR's fast line on the night of May 13th/14th

Mumbai: Jumbo Block scheduled for maintenance work on WR's fast line on the night of May 13th/14th

Mumbai: Uncle gets custody of child who saw mother’s murder by father

Mumbai: Uncle gets custody of child who saw mother’s murder by father