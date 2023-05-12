Mumbai: Central Railway to run one-way special superfast train to Kalaburagi on May 17th

representative pic

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Central Railway has announced the running of a one-way special superfast train from Mumbai to Kalaburagi. The train, numbered 01487, will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 00.30 am on May 17th, 2023, and will arrive at Kalaburagi at 10.30 am on the same day.

The train will make stops at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pune, Daund, Kurduvadi, and Solapur. The train's composition will include two AC-3 Tier coaches, 10 Sleeper Class coaches, 5 General Second Class coaches, one Guard’s Brake Van, and one Generator Van.

Bookings for the one-way special superfast train on train number 01487 will open on May 14th, 2023, at all computerized reservation centers and on the website www.irctc.co.in. Passengers are advised to follow COVID-appropriate behavior for their safety and that of others.

Detailed timings and halts for the train can be found on www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or by downloading the NTES App.