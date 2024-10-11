Maharashtra: Indian Railways Plans To Boost State's Economy With Record ₹1.64 Lakh Crore Planned Projects; More Details Inside

Indian Railways is playing a major role in boosting the economy of Maharashtra state with various ongoing and planned Railway Projects worth Rs.1,64,605 crore.

In the Budget 2024-25, Maharashtra has received a record allocation of Rs 15,940 crores which is 13.5 times the allocation of Rs 1,171 crores during the period 2009-14.

About The Projects

Various projects have been planned/sanctioned and work on several projects is in progress which will change the face of the transportation network in Maharashtra and will give a boost to the State’s economy.

A total of 41 ongoing projects covering a total stretch of 5,877 kms, worth a total cost of Rs 81,580 crore are in progress at various locations all over Maharashtra.

These projects include the Construction of new rail lines, Addition and Extension of rail lines, Doubling and Gauge conversion of rail lines, Electrification work, etc.

A visionary initiative brought to life by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, this transformative scheme is set to revitalize 1337 railway stations across the nation, breathing new life into travel hubs and enhancing the overall passenger experience. Amrit Bharat Station scheme envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term vision.

It involves work such as the improvement of station areas, Better amenities like Waiting halls, Toilets, Lifts, Escalators, One Station One Product stalls, Executive Lounges, Multi-model intergration, etc.

Presently work is in progress for the transformation of 132 stations all over Maharashtra at a total cost of Rs.6,411 crore, including stations like Parel, Jalna, Pandharpur, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Grant Road, Itwari, etc.

Road Over Bridges & Road Under Bridges

Construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs)/Road Under Bridges (RUBs) has been taken up to eliminate manned level crossing gates, thus ensuring safety in train operations, mobility of trains, and impact for road users, and feasibility, etc.

Presently work on construction of 318 Road Over Bridges (ROBs)/Road Under Bridges (RUBs) all over Maharashtra is in progress at a total cost of Rs.5,615 crores.

These include work in progress at Niphad, Diva, Phulgaon, Nagargaon Kalyan Panvel, etc.

Read Also Push For Merger Of Konkan Railway Into Indian Railways Gains Momentum

Dedicated Freight Corridor Project

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Project in Maharashtra is part of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor being built by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India, a Public Sector Unit under the Ministry of Railways.

Presently work is in progress over a route length of 178 kms, covering the Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts of Maharashtra at a total cost of Rs.12,697 crores.

This will provide connectivity with JNPT enabling a boost in capacity to handle cargo and container traffic from Port to Delhi NCR

The ongoing projects in Maharashtra also include 2 new projects sanctioned by the Union Cabinet recently.

The Ajanta Caves Rail Connectivity project

The Ajanta Caves Rail Connectivity project aims to enhance connectivity between Marathwada and North Maharashtra while stimulating regional industrial growth.

The proposed rail line, extending 174 kilometers from Jalna to Jalgaon, will be developed at a cost of ₹7,106 crores are expected to generate 60 lakh man-days of employment and reduce CO2 emissions by 54 crore kilograms, equivalent to planting 2.2 crore trees.

It will enhance port connectivity, facilitate the transportation of agricultural products like soybeans and cotton, and support industries such as fertilizer and cement. Additionally, the project will promote tourism by improving access to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Ajanta Caves.

The Manmad-Indore New Line project

Work on the Manmad-Indore New Line project spread over a route length of 309 kms at a total cost of Rs.18,036 crores is in progress. Covering the districts of Nashik and Dhule in Maharashtra, there are plans for 16 stations on the route with 3 important bridges and 2 tunnels.

Developed under the Prime Minister’s ‘PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan’, it will play an important role in strengthening the logistics network of our country and providing new connectivity. It will connect important districts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, thereby boosting economic and social development in these districts of both States. New employment opportunities will be created during the construction of this project and upon completion

Manmad-Indore-rail line will speed up the transportation of industrial and agricultural products, thus providing huge benefits to farmers and industrialists. Onion-producing hubs of districts like Nashik and Dhule and industrial areas of Indore will get better connectivity.

The new railway line will also reduce the distance between Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga of Ujjain and Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga of Nashik, which will promote religious tourism.

Major Achievements during the 10 years period from 2014 to 2024

100% Rail electrification in Maharashtra covering 3,513 kms.

Construction of 1,830 kms of new tracks and 929 Road Over Bridges and Road Under Bridges

Installation of 200 stalls and 27 trolleys at 218 stations under the One Station One Product Project to boost local products.

Indian Railways have run a total of 342 Ganpati special trains during 2024 as against 305 last year enabling more passengers to travel during the festival* This mainly includes 258 specials by Central Railway against 238 last year and 72 specials by Western Railway against 62 last year.