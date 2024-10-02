Push For Merger Of Konkan Railway Into Indian Railways Gains Momentum

Kokan Railways may merge with Indian Railways | X (@RailwaysBy)

A coalition of 23 passenger organisations is advocating for the merger of Konkan Railway into Indian Railways, citing operational inefficiencies and poor service quality that have left residents feeling marginalised. Despite being Indian citizens, commuters from the Konkan region have long grappled with the separate operational status of their railway system, which they argue complicates access to essential services.

"While the slogan of 'One Nation, One Election' resonates across the country, the Konkan Railway remains isolated, hindering connectivity and leading to funding shortages," stated a frequent commuter. This sentiment reflects widespread frustration among passengers who feel neglected by the current railway management.

Local railway stations, particularly in Maharashtra's Konkan region, are reportedly in disrepair, with platforms suffering from neglect despite state government efforts to renovate surrounding areas. While the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is enhancing stations nationwide, only two—Udupi and Madgaon—have benefitted from upgrades, leaving major stations like Ratnagiri unaddressed despite their revenue potential.

An active member of the passengers' association highlighted the stark contrast in funding, noting that while the Indian Railways received a budget of Rs 2.62 lakh crore, only Rs 1,500 crore was allocated to Konkan Railway. This funding shortfall has stalled essential improvements, including the long-awaited doubling of tracks and the transformation of several stations into terminals.

Passengers are experiencing ongoing challenges, including delays in train services, limited stops, and inadequate special trains. These issues have intensified the call for action, prompting the coalition to urge Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to recognise their grievances and facilitate the merger.