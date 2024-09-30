 Indian Railways Approves Kavach 4.0 For 10,000 Locomotive, Enchaining Safety In High Density Routes
On June 16, 2024, Indian Railways approved the Kavach 4.0 system, and by September 26, 2024, 108 km of track between Kota and Sawai Madhopur had been installed and commissioned.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Indian Railways

The Ministry of Railways has approved the installation of Kavach 4.0 on 10,000 locomotives, enhancing safety and efficiency across the network. This upgrade includes the installation of Kavach 4.0 in all existing projects, with new initiatives designed to accommodate the diverse environments of Indian Railways, from deserts to mountains.

On June 16, 2024, Indian Railways approved the Kavach 4.0 system, and by September 26, 2024, 108 km of track between Kota and Sawai Madhopur had been installed and commissioned. The Minister of Railways conducted scenario testing for Kavach 4.0 on September 24, 2024, demonstrating the system's capabilities.

High-density routes, specifically the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors (approximately 3,000 route km), will be prioritised for the deployment of Kavach, with completion expected within the current financial year. Tenders have also been invited for further sections, including Delhi-Chennai and Mumbai-Chennai.

As of now, Kavach is operational over 1,465 route km and on 144 locomotives in the South Central Railway zone. The deployment of Kavach will occur in two phases: the first phase aims to equip all locomotives within four years, while the second phase will focus on installing station and yard Kavach equipment.

This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing railway safety and efficiency, with rapid installation planned across the network in the coming years.

