Indian Railways Likely To Flag Off 10 New Vande Bharat Express Trains On September 15

In a major push towards modernizing India's railway infrastructure, Indian Railways is preparing to flag off 10 new Vande Bharat Express trains on September 15, 2024. Among these highly anticipated additions is the Hubli-Pune Vande Bharat Express, designed to significantly reduce travel time between Karnataka and Maharashtra. The move promises to improve connectivity between the two states, enhancing regional transportation efficiency.

An Official Of The South Western Railways Confirms The News

A spokesperson from South Western Railways confirmed that these new services are part of a broader national initiative aimed at modernizing and accelerating India's rail network. Known for their world-class amenities and high-speed capabilities, the Vande Bharat Express trains have been widely praised as a game-changer for Indian rail travel, offering passengers a superior travel experience.

About The 2 Additional Vande Bharat Express Routes

The Nagpur-Secunderabad (578 km) and Pune-Hubballi (558 km) lines. These new routes will increase the number of Vande Bharat trains in Maharashtra to eight, further enhancing the state’s high-speed rail connectivity. Currently, six Vande Bharat trains operate under the Central Railway, covering routes such as CSMT-Shirdi, CSMT-Solapur, and Nagpur-Indore.

Other key routes that will be launched as part of this initiative include Tatanagar-Patna, Varanasi-Deoghar, Ranchi-Godda, and Durg-Visakhapatnam, further expanding the Vande Bharat network across India. These new trains are expected to boost regional connectivity and provide faster, more comfortable travel options for passengers.

The 10 new trains are likely to be virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15th, marking another milestone in India’s ambitious push towards a more modern, efficient rail network.