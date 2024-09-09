 Vande Bharat Express En Route From Delhi To Varanasi Stranded For 4 Hours Due To Engine Failure
Vande Bharat Express En Route From Delhi To Varanasi Stranded For 4 Hours Due To Engine Failure

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Vande Bharat Express | Photo: Representative Image

The high-speed Vande Bharat Express, en route from Delhi to Varanasi, came to a sudden halt between Bharthana and Samho railway stations, approximately 24 km from Etawah, due to an engine malfunction.

The train remained stationary for four hours, causing chaos and discomfort among passengers, as the air conditioning system also failed.

Railway officials scrambled to address the situation. Eventually, another engine was brought in to tow the stranded train for 4 km to Bharthana railway station. Some passengers were later transferred to other trains, while others waited as the Delhi-Howrah route faced major disruptions for four hours. Several prominent trains, including the Shatabdi Express, were held up due to the incident.

The Vande Bharat Express departed from Delhi at 6:00 a.m., but the engine malfunction occurred around 9:30 a.m. before its scheduled stop in Kanpur. Despite the prompt arrival of railway engineers, they were unable to resolve the issue on-site. The train was finally pulled to Bharthana after a replacement engine arrived.

Among the passengers was Rajya Sabha member and Uttar Pradesh BJP Women's Wing President, Geeta Shakya, along with several other prominent political figures.

The Shatabdi Express, traveling from New Delhi to Kanpur, was particularly affected, reaching Etawah station at 10:40 a.m. and remaining there for nearly three hours before resuming its journey. Many other trains were delayed due to the disruption on the busy Delhi-Howrah route.

The railway administration is investigating the cause of the engine failure, while passengers have expressed frustration over the lack of information and comfort during the long delay.

