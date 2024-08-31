 Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: BJP Workers Accused Of Harassing Onboard Passengers On Inaugural Run; Incident Captured On Video
The incident took place shortly after the train departed Meerut, with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel intervening to restore order. The Vande Bharat Express, recently flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual ceremony from Delhi, was on its maiden journey when the altercation occurred.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 10:53 PM IST
Vande Bharat Express | Photo: Representative Image

Meerut: On the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express from Meerut to Lucknow, a girl was allegedly harassed, and her brother slapped, leading to an uproar among passengers. The incident took place shortly after the train departed Meerut, with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel intervening to restore order.

The Vande Bharat Express, recently flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual ceremony from Delhi, was on its maiden journey when the altercation occurred.

According to the victim, she was on her way to collect food items from her cabin when a man stopped her, stating, "This is BJP's cabin. You cannot go from here. We are BJP workers."

The girl, who claimed to be affiliated with BJP through a YouTube channel focused on Skill India, alleged that she was pushed and shoved, and that her brother was slapped when he intervened.

The girl's brother expressed his frustration, accusing the police present on the train of siding with the BJP workers. He alleged that his sister was mistreated and that the RPF staff attempted to mediate between the two parties.

The situation escalated further when a BJP worker allegedly commented on the girl's activities, questioning how many videos she would make. The brother responded that they were there specifically to create content and objected to the remark, which allegedly led to the slap.

Northern Railway officials stated that they requested a written complaint and video evidence from the siblings, but neither was provided. The pair reportedly disembarked at the next station without notifying the authorities.

