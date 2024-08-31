Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: BJP Workers Accused Of Harassing Onboard Passengers On Inaugural Run; Incident Captured On Video

Vande Bharat Express | Photo: Representative Image

Meerut: On the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express from Meerut to Lucknow, a girl was allegedly harassed, and her brother slapped, leading to an uproar among passengers. The incident took place shortly after the train departed Meerut, with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel intervening to restore order.

The Vande Bharat Express, recently flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual ceremony from Delhi, was on its maiden journey when the altercation occurred.

According to the victim, she was on her way to collect food items from her cabin when a man stopped her, stating, "This is BJP's cabin. You cannot go from here. We are BJP workers."

#VandeBharat This video of a young woman accusing BJP workers of beating her is doing rounds on social media. The video has purportedly been shot onboard Vande Bharat Express from Merath (Meerut) to Lucknow. This train has been inaugurated today. #BJP #VandeBharatTrain… pic.twitter.com/Nas2lKEMKk — Manas Joshi (@ManasJoshi) August 31, 2024

The girl, who claimed to be affiliated with BJP through a YouTube channel focused on Skill India, alleged that she was pushed and shoved, and that her brother was slapped when he intervened.

The girl's brother expressed his frustration, accusing the police present on the train of siding with the BJP workers. He alleged that his sister was mistreated and that the RPF staff attempted to mediate between the two parties.

मेरठ–लखनऊ वंदेभारत ट्रेन के शुभारंभ पर रेलवे ने कुछ सोशल मीडिया इनफ्लूएंसर भी बुलाए थे। ट्रेन में जिस लड़की से बदसलूकी हुई, वो भी एक इनफ्लूएंसर है। खुद को BJP से बताने वाले व्यक्ति पर बदसलूकी करने, धक्का देने का आरोप है। RPF इस मामले में FIR दर्ज कर रही है। https://t.co/NsZAY6rGPO pic.twitter.com/1HcKM3poYe — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 31, 2024

The situation escalated further when a BJP worker allegedly commented on the girl's activities, questioning how many videos she would make. The brother responded that they were there specifically to create content and objected to the remark, which allegedly led to the slap.

Northern Railway officials stated that they requested a written complaint and video evidence from the siblings, but neither was provided. The pair reportedly disembarked at the next station without notifying the authorities.