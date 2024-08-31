Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: BJP Workers Accused Of Beating Passengers Onboard The Train Inaugurated Today, Watch Video

Vande Bharat Express | Photo: Representative Image

Video of a young woman and a man accusing BJP workers of beating them onboard Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express is being widely shared on social media. The video has purportedly been shot inside the train on Saturday (August 31), the same day when the train was inaugurated.

The woman, who can be seen identifying herself as Tania, appears to interact with media representatives along with a man whose name isn't clear. Mics of media houses are visible in the video.

Both of them allege that BJP workers did not let them pass through a carriage they occupied saying "Yeh BhaJaPa ka cabin hai" (This is BJP's cabin).

The woman can be seen in the video saying that the men let them pass but created a scene when the duo attempted to pass the cabin again in order to go back to their seats, the BJP workers allegedly stopped them again.

The man standing beside the woman alleges that BJP workers hit them, claiming that he has a video to prove this.

As the woman and the man alongside her describe their ordeal and make allegations against BJP workers, several men appear behind them and can be seen to make attempts to strike a conversation with the pair. However, the man with the woman can be seen turning around to engage in a heated conversation. One of the men behind the pair can be seen wearing a saffron attire.

मेरठ से आज लखनऊ तक शुरू हुई वंदेभारत ट्रेन में लड़की से बदसलूकी। BJP कार्यकर्ता पर बदसलूकी, हाथापाई करने का आरोप है। RPF अब केस दर्ज करने की तैयारी में है। आज ही PM मोदी ने इस ट्रेन का शुभारंभ किया है।pic.twitter.com/xzBSSqlBq0 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 31, 2024

(This is a breaking story. More to follow shortly)