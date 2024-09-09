VIDEO: Old Engine Rescues Vande Bharat Express Train After It Breaks Down Mid-Journey In UP; Passengers Stranded For Hours

Old Engine Rescues Vande Bharat Express Train After It Breaks Down Mid-Journey In UP | X

Etawah: Railway passengers were stranded for several hours and faced difficulties as the Vande Bharat Express train, traveling from Delhi to Varanasi, broke down mid-journey on Monday. Reports indicate that the engine of the newly built Vande Bharat Express train failed, leaving passengers stranded in Etawah for hours. Several trains were affected by the incident, causing inconvenience to passengers traveling on other trains as well. However, the situation was eventually resolved after an old Indian Railways engine was brought in to rescue the Vande Bharat train. The old engine pulled the ultra-modern Vande Bharat train, clearing the tracks and allowing other trains to pass.

A video showing the old Indian Railways engine pulling the Vande Bharat train has surfaced online and is rapidly gaining attention on social media. The video captures the old engine pulling the Vande Bharat train, with internet users reacting to the viral video. The train was reportedly stranded for over three hours due to the engine failure.

A few passengers of the Vande Bharat Express train, which had broken down, were sent to their destination on other trains. There are also reports that the train's air-conditioning system stopped working when the engine failed, leaving passengers to endure the heat inside the train. This caused significant discomfort to the thousands of passengers on board.

Additionally, reports suggest that BJP Rajya Sabha MP Geeta Shakya was among the passengers on the train when it broke down. The incident resulted in the track being blocked for hours, leading to delays for around six express trains. The Delhi-Howrah rail route was also disrupted due to the incident.

Internet users are reacting to the viral video and criticising the government over the incident. One user commented, "The engine from the BJP era has broken down. The engine from the Congress era is pulling it." Another user blamed corruption for the incident, saying, "This is what happens because of corruption in everything. Don't know when the situation will become normal."