Video: Vande Bharat Train’s Drivers, Guard Assaulted By Railway Employees Over Operational Dispute At Gangapur City Station In Rajasthan

@SachinGuptaUP

A video showing a violent scuffle between railway employees on the newly launched Vande Bharat Express train between Udaipur and Agra has gone viral on social media. The train, which was introduced on September 2, has become the center of controversy as the video shows employees fighting, leading to damaged property and injured staff.

The altercation reportedly occurred between workers from the Kota and Agra Railway Divisions. The dispute is said to have started over operational responsibilities for the Vande Bharat Express. What began as an argument quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, with the train's driver, co-driver, and guard being assaulted.

In addition to this, the angry employees damaged the guard room's door lock and shattered the glass in the cabin.

Watch the video here:

One of the most troubling aspects of the incident was the injury of the loco pilot, who suffered significant harm in the brawl. His cabin was also damaged during the confrontation.

As the dispute worsened, the issue has now been brought to the attention of the Railway Board. The conflict between the different railway divisions involved in operating the train—West Central Railway, North Western Railway, and Northern Railway—appears to be impacting the smooth running of the service. Reports indicate that the Vande Bharat Express on this route has been delayed multiple times due to these internal conflicts.

With the video spreading widely on social media, railway authorities have taken note of the incident. Officials are working to identify the employees involved in the brawl, with disciplinary action expected to follow.