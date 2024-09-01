Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Prototype Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach, Promises Passenger Operations In 3 Months; See Pics & Videos

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the prototype version of Vande Bharat sleeper coach today | X

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Sunday that passenger operations for the Vande Bharat sleeper coach are expected to commence in the next three months. This announcement came during the unveiling of the prototype version of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach at Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) in Bengaluru.

The prototype rake of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach will undergo a series of rigorous trials and tests over the next ten days before being rolled out on the track for further testing. "After the success of the Vande Bharat chair cars, we have been working on the sleeper versions. Its manufacturing is now complete, and the train will go out for trials and testing from the BEML facility today," Vaishnaw told reporters.

Vaishnaw emphasized that the testing of the prototypes is a crucial step before moving to full-scale production. "Once the prototypes of the Vande Bharat sleeper cars are properly tested, then we will start the series of production," he said, adding that mass production is expected to begin in about one and a half years, with two to three trains rolling out each month thereafter.

The Railway Minister highlighted the complexities involved in designing a new train and noted that the Vande Bharat sleeper cars include several new features. "We are continuously improving the design of the Vande Bharat train. We are learning from experience and improving it further. The same philosophy will be adopted for the Vande Bharat Metro," he explained.

The Indian Railways is currently working on four different configurations: Vande Bharat chair cars, Vande Bharat sleeper cars, Vande Bharat Metro cars, and Amrit Bharat, which aim to transform the travel experience for passengers. The Vande Bharat sleeper train, consisting of 16 coaches, is designed for overnight journeys covering distances of 800 to 1,200 kilometers. It will be equipped with enhanced oxygen levels and virus protection features, lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. The fare structure for these sleeper coaches will be on par with that of the Rajdhani Express, making it an affordable option for the middle class.

The new sleeper train is also equipped with the 'Kavach' safety system, underscoring the Railways' commitment to passenger safety. "We are starting on a very important journey today. After the success of the Vande Bharat chair-car, the manufacturing and designing of the Vande Bharat sleeper was eagerly awaited. We all were working towards its manufacturing, and now that it is complete, we are moving forward with the next phase," Vaishnaw remarked.

As the Vande Bharat sleeper coach prototype enters the testing phase, the Indian Railways continues to innovate and enhance the travel experience for millions of passengers, promising a new era of comfort and safety in long-distance travel.

Know Your New Train

The prototype rake of the Vande Bharat sleeper train is an impressive addition to India's rail network, designed specifically for long-distance overnight journeys. This 16-coach train set is capable of accommodating 823 passengers, with seating arrangements distributed across 11 AC 3-tier coaches, 4 AC 2-tier coaches, and a single AC 1st class coach. The AC 3-tier coaches can hold up to 611 passengers, the AC 2-tier coaches have a capacity of 188 passengers, and the AC 1st class coach is designed for 24 passengers.

Optimized for overnight travel, this train is designed to cover distances ranging from 800 to 1,200 kilometers and can run at speeds of up to 160 km/h, with advanced safety features, including crash-worthy design elements. However train's prototype will undergo testing at speeds of up to 180 km/h, although the maximum permissible speed with passengers will be limited to 160 km/h .

To ensure passenger comfort, the Vande Bharat sleeper version includes several upgraded features. The AC 3-tier coaches come with extra cushioning on the sides of each berth, offering superior comfort compared to the Rajdhani Express trains. For ease of access, better-designed ladders are provided to help passengers reach the upper and middle berths safely and comfortably.

In the AC 2-tier coaches, sensor-based lighting systems are installed in common areas to enhance energy efficiency. These coaches also have improved night lighting, with strip lighting on the floor for easier movement in the aisle areas. The AC 1st class coach takes comfort a step further by incorporating noise insulation and mitigation measures to create a quieter saloon space, along with sensor-based intercommunication doors, and features like special berths and toilets for differently-abled passengers. The train also features automatic exterior passenger doors.

The Vande Bharat sleeper train set boasts ergonomically designed, odor-free toilet systems. These aircraft-style bio-vacuum toilets include modular fittings and anti-spillage washbasins, enhancing hygiene and comfort. The toilets in the AC 1st class coaches are further equipped with shower facilities and hot water, catering to the needs of long-distance travelers.

Additionally, the train is outfitted with best-in-class interiors featuring Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) panels, and a public announcement and visual information system to keep passengers informed throughout their journey. The Vande Bharat sleeper version is expected to significantly reduce travel time on popular overnight routes, offering a modern, comfortable, and efficient option for long-distance travel in India.

Here are the key features and safety components of the 16 coach prototype rake

Capacity and Accommodations

Garbage Compactor Capacity: 30 liters.

Passenger Berths: 823 in total.

Attender Berths: 38.

Tip-Up Seats: 34 available for additional seating flexibility.

Two Luggage Compartments: Extra storage space for passenger luggage.

Dog Box Added: Special compartment for pets or other specific items.

Comfort and Amenities

Back Rest Facility: Available in 2 Tier and First AC compartments for enhanced comfort.

Hot Shower Facility: Available in First AC for luxury and comfort.

Snacks Table: Foldable options for passengers' convenience.

Blue-Night Light: For a relaxing atmosphere during nighttime.

Specially Designed Reading Light: Integrated with USB and fast charging capabilities for laptops and mobiles.

Air Freshener in Toilets: To maintain hygiene and freshness.

Vigilance Control Device: Monitors the alertness of the train operators to enhance safety.

Black Box with Crash Hard Memory System: For recording crucial data during any incidents.

Ultra-Modern Smoke and Fire Detector System: Early detection of smoke and fire for enhanced safety.

Fire Suppression System: Installed in critical electrical cubicles (such as control cabinets, line, and traction circuits) to prevent fire outbreaks.

Crash Buffers/Anti-Climbers: Prevent cars from overriding one another in case of a collision.

Crash Worthiness: Structural features designed to protect passengers in the event of a collision.

Maintenance and Hygiene

Bacteria Change in Bio-Digester Tank: Periodic maintenance every 6 months to ensure efficient waste management and hygiene.