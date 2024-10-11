Indian Railways Set To Transform Mumbai's Transportation Network With 301.5 km Of New Rail Projects Worth ₹16,240 Crore; Full Details Inside

Indian Railways | Representative Image

Indian Railways is all set to change the face of transportation network in Mumbai by construction / extension of rail routes and upgradation of existing services through various Railway Projects covering a total stretch of 301.5 kms at a total estimated cost of Rs.16.240/- crores.

The details of Multiple Railway Projects under various stages of execution in Mumbai are as follows:

Projects on Central Railway

1. CSMT-Kurla 5th & 6th line Project

Project details: The CSMT-Kurla 5th & 6th line project under MUTP-II covering a length of 17.5 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.891 crores is under execution in two phases.

Phase-I is from Parel to Kurla covering 10.1 kms with a Target Date of Completion by December-2025.

Phase –II is from Parel to CSMT covering 7.4 kms.

Benefits:

Enhances track capacity to run more suburban and long-distance services.

Reduces congestion and delays on existing lines.

Improves overall punctuality of services.

2. Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor Project

Project details: The Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor project under MUTP-III covering a length of 29.6 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.2,782 crores is under execution. This project is being executed by MRVC.

Earth work and work on tunnelling and bridges is in progress with a Target Date of Completion by December-2025.

Benefits:

Introduces new suburban connectivity for passengers between Panvel and Karjat, reducing travel time.

Provides an alternate route to reach Karjat.

Improves suburban train frequency in the region

3. Kalyan - Asangaon 4th line Project

Project details: The Kalyan - Asangaon 4th line project under MUTP-III-A covering a length of 32 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.1,759 crores is under execution..

Work of land acquisition is in progress with a Target Date of Completion by December-2026.

Benefits:

Increases the capacity of the corridor to introduce more suburban train, which can reduce over crowding in trains

Reduces delays and improves operational efficiency on the high density route.

Supports future growth in demand for both passenger and freight services.

4. Kalyan - Badlapur 3rd & 4th line Project

Project details: The Kalyan - Badlapur 3rd & 4th line project under MUTP-III-A covering a length of 14.05 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.1,510 crores is under execution. This project is being executed by MRVC.

Work of Utility shifting, Earth work and Bridge work is in progress with a Target Date of Completion by December-2025.

Benefits:

Provides more track capacity for suburban services, reducing overcrowding.

Improves the overall punctuality of the system.

Enhances reliability and frequency of suburban services.

5. Kalyan – Kasara 3rd line Project

Project details: The Kalyan – Kasara 3rd line project by Central Railway, covering a length of 67 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.792 crores is under execution in two phases.

Phase-I is from Asangaon to Kasara with a Target Date of Completion by February-2025 &

Phase –II is from Kalyan to Asangaon with a Target Date of Completion by December-2025

Benefits:

Allows for greater flexibility in train operations, particularly during peak hours.

Reduces the chances of disruptions and delays on the route.

Improves connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Mumbai’s northern suburbs.

6. Airoli-Kalva (elevated) suburban corridor link Project

Project details: The Airoli-Kalva (elevated) suburban corridor link project under MUTP-III covering a length of 3.3 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.476 crores is under execution in two phases.

Under Phase-I commissioning of Digha Gaon station has been completed in January-2024 &

Under Phase –II work of land acquisition is in progress. This project is being executed by MRVC.

Benefits:

Provides an alternative route for suburban trains, reducing congestion on existing routes.

Enhances connectivity between Thane and Navi Mumbai, easing pressure on other lines.

Reduces travel time and improves accessibility for passengers.

7. Nilaje-Kopar double chord line Project

Project details: The Nilaje-Kopar double chord line is a project by Central Railway, covering a length of 5 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.338 crores. Work for the same is currently in progress.

Benefits:

Increases capacity for both passenger and freight trains.

Reduces congestion and improves train frequency on this corridor.

Enhances reliability and punctuality of services.

Projects on Western Railway

1. Mumbai Central-Borivali 6th line Project

Project details: The Mumbai Central-Borivali 6th line project under MUTP-II covering a length of 30 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.919 crores is under execution in two phases.

Under Phase-I commissioning of Khar- Goregaon (8.9 kms) has been completed &

Under Phase –II work is in progress for the Goregaon-Borivali stretch of 8.2 kms of which the work of track shifting & platform change has been carried out at Malad station.

Benefits:

Enhanced line capacity of Mumbai Suburban section

Easing congestion over the busy suburban and mainline tracks

Improvement in punctuality of trains

Trains from & to Bandra terminus will have dedicated two lines on this section

Segregation of Main Line trains and Suburban trains

Beneficial to commuters on Andheri – Borivali - Virar section

2. Extension of Harbour line from Goregaon to Borivali

Project details: The Extension of Harbour line from Goregaon to Borivali is a project under MUTP-III-A, covering a length of 7 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.826 crores. Work of land acquisition for the same is currently in progress with a Target Date of Completion by March-2027

Benefits:

Direct Connectivity between Borivali and CSMT

Additional line capacity on Goregaon – Borivali section

Reduction in crowding at Goregaon & Borivali stations

No need for changing trains at Goregaon for travelling to CSMT

Beneficial for people of Western suburbs

3. Borivali-Virar 5th & 6th line Project

Project details: The Borivali-Virar 5th & 6th line is a project under MUTP-III-A, covering a length of 26 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.2,184 crores. The Target Date of Completion by December-2027. This project is being executed by MRVC

Benefits:

Additional line capacity on Borivali- Virar section

Will help in running additional local trains

Ease in travel conditions for people between Virar & Borivali

Segregation of Main Line trains and Suburban trains

4. Virar-Dahanu 3rd & 4th line Project

Project details: The Virar-Dahanu 3rd & 4th line is a project under MUTP-III, covering a length of 64 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.3,587 crores. This project is being executed by MRVC.

Earth work and work on bridges is in progress with a Target Date of Completion by December-2026.

Benefits:

Additional line capacity on Virar-Dahanu section

Will help in running additional local trains over this section

Ease in travel for people between Vaitarna to Dahanu Road

Beneficial for people of Palghar district, especially daily commuters travelling beyond Virar & vice versa

5. Naigaon-Juchandra double chord line Project

Project details: The Naigaon-Juchandra double chord line is a project by Western Railway, covering a length of 6 track kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs.176 crores. Work for the same is currently in progress.

Benefits:

Direct connectivity for Konkan Railway, Panvel and onwards from Mumbai Central/ Bandra Terminus with no need of loco reversal at Vasai Road.

Will benefit people from Western suburbs travelling towards Konkan, Goa and beyond

Will help in starting new trains

No need to reverse the loco at Vasai Road station