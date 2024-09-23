 Indian Railways To Launch Bharat Gaurav Manaskhand Express For Kedarnath-Badrinath Pilgrimage; Check Details Of The Package Tour Inside
The Badri-Kedar- Kartik Swami Yatra by Bharat Gaurav Manaskhand Express is a 10-nights, 11-days package covering places such as Rishikesh, Rudyaprayag, Gupt Kashi, Kedarnath, Kartik Swami Temple, Jyotirmath and Badrinath and much more included in the package

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 01:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | ANI

Indian Railways, in co-ordination with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation and Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, will run Bharat Gaurav train for devotees desirous of visiting Kedarnath-Badrinath and other pilgrimage centres.

The Badri-Kedar- Kartik Swami Yatra by Bharat Gaurav Manaskhand Express is a 10-nights, 11-days package covering places such as Rishikesh, Rudyaprayag, Gupt Kashi, Kedarnath, Kartik Swami Temple, Jyotirmath and Badrinath.

According to Central Railway, the train will depart CSMT on October 3 at 2pm and end at arrival at CSMT on October 13 at 11am.

Passengers can board / deboard at Kalyan, Pune, Daund, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt Hazrat Nizamuddin.and Haridwar.

The package consists of two options: Deluxe costing Rs59,730 per person and Standard costing Rs56,325 per person, an official said.

Features of the package includes confirmed helicopter tickets to Kedarnath, AC / non-AC rooms in home stay / guest house / budget hotels, on-board train meals, local tour escorts and travel insurance.

For further details visit www.irctctourism.com.

