AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead In Punjab: CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When Jarmal Singh Was Killed In Full Public View At Amritsar Wedding

Amritsar (Punjab): An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and village sarpanch was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during a wedding function in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Sunday, triggering political outrage and renewed concerns over the state’s law and order situation. Police officials and eyewitnesses confirmed that the attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting, leaving guests in panic. A purported CCTV footage of the dreaded killing has surfaced on the internet.

The victim, Jarmal Singh (50), was the sarpanch of Valtoha village in Tarn Taran district. He had attended a wedding ceremony at a private resort near the Verka bypass in Amritsar. The function was hosted to celebrate the wedding of the sister of Harjit Singh Serry, the sarpanch of neighbouring Amarkot village. According to reports, the event was proceeding normally when the shooting took place in full public view.

Strongly condemn the cold-blooded murder of Sarpanch Jarmal Singh of Valtoha village (Tarn Taran), who was shot dead at a wedding function in Amritsar today.



SAD Chief Shares Video, Condemns Killing

A purported video of the incident, later shared on the social media platform X by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, shows two men dressed casually in hoodies and jeans walking through the crowd while carrying firearms. The footage suggests that the assailants blended in as guests, drawing little attention as they moved through the venue.

In the video, Jarmal Singh can be seen seated at a table, wearing a yellow turban and conversing with another attendee. Within moments, the attackers approach him, open fire at close range and then escape on foot. The sudden violence caused chaos among guests, many of whom reportedly ran for cover.

Singh was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital following the attack. However, doctors declared him dead shortly after arrival, confirming that he had succumbed to his gunshot injuries.

Condemning the killing, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal blamed the Punjab government for what he described as a deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Sharing the video clip online, Badal termed the incident a “cold-blooded murder” and demanded accountability from the authorities. His post intensified political reactions, with opposition leaders questioning public safety even at private and social gatherings.

Police Probe Underway

Police officials said the attackers allegedly posed as wedding guests to gain access to the venue. Senior officers reached the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Jagjit Singh Walia said multiple teams had been formed to trace the assailants.

“We have initiated a detailed probe with the help of human intelligence and technical surveillance. Our teams are working to identify and apprehend the attackers, and we hope to make progress soon,” Walia said, as quoted by ANI.