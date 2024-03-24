Special Tourist Train: Indian Railway & Uttarakhand Tourism Launches Manaskhand Express; Know Its Date, Price, On-Board Stations & Much More

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, along with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), has introduced a new tourist train called the "Manaskhand Express" to promote the hidden gems of the Kumaon Region in Uttarakhand.

Manaskhand Express- Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train

The "MANASKHAND EXPRESS - BHARAT GAURAV TOURIST TRAIN" is a special 10 Nights/11 Days tour organised by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. This unique journey is designed to showcase the divine beauty and cultural richness of Uttarakhand's Devbhoomi, known for its spiritual significance and heritage sites.

Read Also Western Railway Announces 2 Pairs Of Unreserved Holi Special Trains

Boarding- De-Boarding Stations

Departing on 22.04.2024, the tour offers a comprehensive exploration of various destinations across Uttarakhand. The train's boarding and deboarding stations include Pune, Lonavala, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarasi, and Rani Kamlapati, ensuring accessibility for travelers from different regions.

Package Prices

The package price of this journey starts from ₹28020, there EMI options to available for the payment of this journey.

Experiencing Iconic Landmarks In Uttarakhand

During the journey, participants will have the opportunity to visit a range of iconic spiritual and cultural landmarks. From experiencing the Evening Aarti & Bhajan at Sharda River Ghat in Tanakpur – Purnagiri to exploring the serene vibes of Kasar Devi and Katarmal Sun Temple, every stop on the itinerary promises a unique and enriching experience.

Read Also Holi 2024: Central Railway To Run 2 Additional Unreserved Special Trains

Highlights Of The Tour

Some of the highlights of the tour include visits to Champawat/Lohaghat to explore Baleshwar, Tea Gardens, and Mayawati Ashram, paying homage at Nanda Devi & Kainchi Dham - Baba Neem Karoli Temple, and seeking blessings at Nanakmatta Gurudwara – Khatima & Naina Devi - Nainital. Additionally, participants will have the chance to discover the spiritual aura of Jageshwar Dham & Golu Devta – Chitai and visit Haat Kalika Temple & Patal Bhuvneshwar.

This tour is not just a journey through picturesque landscapes but also a deep dive into the rich spiritual heritage and cultural diversity of Uttarakhand. It offers a perfect blend of exploration, relaxation, and spiritual rejuvenation, making it an ideal choice for travelers seeking a meaningful and immersive experience.

For more information and booking, Click on the links below:

https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=WZUBG01A

https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=WZUBG01B