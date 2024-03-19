 Western Railway Announces 2 Pairs Of Unreserved Holi Special Trains
For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during this Holi season, Western Railway has decided to run unreserved Special Trains on Special Fare.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during this Holi season, Western Railway has decided to run unreserved Special Trains on Special Fare. According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special trains are as under:

1 Train No. 09097/09098 Udhna – Barauni Unreserved Special Train [2 Trips]

Train No. 09097 Udhna - Barauni Special will depart from Udhna on Thursday, 21st March, 2024 at 11.00 hrs & will reach Barauni at 21.00 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09098 Barauni - Udhna Special will depart from Barauni on Friday, 22nd March, 2024 at 23.00 hrs & will arrive Udhna at 10.00 hrs, on Sunday.

Enroute, this train will halt at Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Ara, Patliputra and Hajipur station in both directions. This train comprise of General Second Class Coaches.

2. Train No. 09009/09010 Udhna – Samastipur Unreserved Special Train [2 Trips]

Train No. 09009 Udhna - Samastipur Special will depart from Udhna on Friday, 22nd March, 2024 at 22.10 hrs & will reach Samastipur at 05.30 hrs, on Sunday.

Similarly, Train No. 09010 Samastipur - Udhna Special will depart from Samastipur on Sunday, 24th March, 2024 at 07.30 hrs & will arrive Udhna at 17.00 hrs, on Monday.

Enroute, this train will halt at Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur station in both directions. This train comprise of General Second Class Coaches.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

