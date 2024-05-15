 Delhi: Major Fire Breaks Out In 'Illegal' Paper Godown In Shakarpur, 1 Dead; Visuals Surface
A 45-year-old man was charred to death after a broke out in an 'illegal' paper godown in the East Delhi area on Wednesday, the Delhi Fire Services officials said. The owner of the paper godown, Sonu Kumar has been arrested, police said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
According to the DFS officials, the fire broke out in a two-storey building in the Shakarpur area where the body of Satendra Paswan was recovered behind a mount of gutted cardboard in a room. A call was received at 2 am and six fire tenders were pressed into service. The dousing operation continued till 7 am, an official said.

Paswan's sister Saaro Devi told the PTI videos that her brother used to work in the godown. "I had come in search of him at night but could not find him. Today, morning his body was recovered,” Devi said. “He is survived by his wife and children," she said.

The locals have alleged that the godown was running illegally. Anil Sharma, who lives in the area said, “This godown was running illegally in our residential area. This is the second time a fire incident has occurred in it.”

Police said Paswan used to work and stay in the godown, however his family live in his native place. A case under section 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shakarpur police station. Police said they would also check if the godown was being run illegally.

