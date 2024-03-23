Holi 2024: Central Railway To Run 2 Additional Unreserved Special Trains

Central Railway To Run 2 Additional Unreserved Special Trains | Representational Image

Railways had earlier announced running of 128 Holi Special train services. Now additional 2 Unreserved Holi special train services will be run to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festival season as per details given below:

CSMT-Patna-CSMT Unreserved Specials (2 services)

01151 Unreserved special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 11.05 hrs on 23.03.2024 (Saturday) and arrive Patna at 13.50 hrs next day. (1 trip)

01152 Unreserved special will depart Patna at 17.00 hrs on 24.03.2024 (Sunday) and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 06.00 hrs on third day. (1 trip)

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Prayagraj Chheoki, Buxar and Ara

Composition: 22 General Second Class coaches including 2 guard’s brake vans.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are requested to avail these services.