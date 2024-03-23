 Holi 2024: Central Railway To Run 2 Additional Unreserved Special Trains
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHoli 2024: Central Railway To Run 2 Additional Unreserved Special Trains

Holi 2024: Central Railway To Run 2 Additional Unreserved Special Trains

Now additional 2 Unreserved Holi special train services will be run to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festival season as per details given below:

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway To Run 2 Additional Unreserved Special Trains | Representational Image

Railways had earlier announced running of 128 Holi Special train services. Now additional 2 Unreserved Holi special train services will be run to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festival season as per details given below:

CSMT-Patna-CSMT Unreserved Specials (2 services)

01151 Unreserved special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 11.05 hrs on 23.03.2024 (Saturday) and arrive Patna at 13.50 hrs next day. (1 trip)

01152 Unreserved special will depart Patna at 17.00 hrs on 24.03.2024 (Sunday) and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 06.00 hrs on third day. (1 trip)

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Prayagraj Chheoki, Buxar and Ara

Composition: 22 General Second Class coaches including 2 guard’s brake vans.

Read Also
Mega Block On Monorail Line From March 24-25 As MMRDA Plans To Carry Out Civil Maintenance Work,...
article-image

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are requested to avail these services.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Imposition Of Stamp Duty On Delivery Orders On Imported Goods...

Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Imposition Of Stamp Duty On Delivery Orders On Imported Goods...

Illness To Wellness: Fighting Hepatitis B With More Vigour

Illness To Wellness: Fighting Hepatitis B With More Vigour

Holi 2024: Central Railway To Run 2 Additional Unreserved Special Trains

Holi 2024: Central Railway To Run 2 Additional Unreserved Special Trains

Mega Block On Sunday, 24-03-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour...

Mega Block On Sunday, 24-03-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour...

FPJ IMPACT: Firm Sacks HR Manager Over Sexual Harassment Claims

FPJ IMPACT: Firm Sacks HR Manager Over Sexual Harassment Claims