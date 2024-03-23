Mega Block On Monorail Line From March 24-25 As MMRDA Plans To Carry Out Civil Maintenance Work, Check Details Here

Monorail | @DeepakSavratkar/ X

Mumbai: Regular maintenance works are scheduled and the planned duties of the Civil Division will be meticulously executed between 24th March 2024 and 25th March 2024. The scheduled activities include a variety of routine maintenance works that will be performed by the Civil Department.

Owing to the maintenance works, services from Wadala Depot Station (WAD) to Chembur Station (CHR) will be suspended on 24th March 2024 (Sunday), whereas services from Wadala Depot Station (WAD) to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk Station (GMC) will be operational with the headway of 18 minutes on 24th March 2024.

Modified Monorail Service Timings for Sunday Evening and Monday

Moreover, the monorail service between Wadala Depot Station (WAD) and Chembur Station (CHR) will continue after 8 pm on Sunday till the final train with an interval of 1 hour. As a result, a total of 114 services will be made available on Sunday.

Frequency Changes On Mumbai Monorail Routes Post-Maintenance

Services from Wadala Depot Station (WAD) to Chembur Station (CHR) will be operational with the headway of 1 hour on 25th March 2024 (Monday), while services that extend between Wadala Depot Station (WAD) and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk Station (GWC) will operate with the headway of 18 minutes on 25th March 2024.

As a result, a total of 147 services will be made available on Monday. In this way, the regular operations will be slowly restored as per the original schedule following the completion of the maintenance works.