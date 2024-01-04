Mumbai News: MMRDA Merges Monorail With Metro Operations | ANI

In an attempt to improve operations, and save expenses, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has merged the Monorail Project Implementation Unit with the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation. The move comes in a bid to improve the situation of the struggling Mumbai Monorail.

How will merger benefit?

1) ₹40 to 60 crore to be saved annually

2) Duplication of manpower to be reduced

3) MMRDA orders for 10 new rakes to improve services.

Experts said that the merger was very important, given that for the first time in 10 years, new monorail rakes would start coming According to media reports, the prototype, which is expected in the next two to three months, would be different. The nose is expected to be flatter, the guard wheels will be more than the existing ones for smoother travel and the internal electronics superior.

What prompted authorities to take decision

The monorail has been suffering losses, with estimated losses of ₹529 crore in 2023-24. The anticipated losses incurred by the monorail are ₹529 crore in 2023-24 from around ₹250 crore in 2022-23. The increase in loss is being attributed to the procurement of new rakes and the cost of building a travelator connecting Mahalaxmi and Jacob’s Circle.

At present, the monorail’s capital expenditure is ₹291 crores while the revenue expenditure is ₹252 crore, which includes expenses under heads like manpower, civil, administration, security and maintenance.