Maharashtra Govt Announces Major Fee Hike For VIP Vehicle Registration Numbers

Representative Image

If you have a penchant for VIP or 'fancy' or 'choice' vehicle registration numbers, be prepared to pay significantly more. The state government has recently announced a hike in the cost of these sought-after numbers, as per a notification issued on August 30, 2024.

The new rates apply to both personal and commercial vehicles, with different charges for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and other vehicle categories.

About The Price Hike

This increase will see the cost for the highly sought-after '0001' registration number rise to Rs 6 lakh for four-wheelers in high-demand areas such as Mumbai, Pune, and other major cities.

As per notification, the revised fees also mean that obtaining an out-of-series VIP number could now cost up to Rs 18 lakh in major cities, including Mumbai and Pune. This amount is comparable to the cost of several mid-segment cars, reflecting the growing demand and exclusivity associated with these unique vehicle numbers.

According to a notification issued by the transport department on August 30, 2024, the cost for the prestigious '0001' number will increase to Rs 5 lakh for four-wheelers, up from the previous Rs 3 lakh. For two and three-wheelers, the fee will double from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. In high-demand regions such as Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Aurangabad, Nashik, and Kolhapur, the fee for the '0001' number will be Rs 6 lakh, an increase from the previous Rs 4 lakh for vehicles with four or more wheels.

What Is The '3-Time Basic Fee' Structure?

The transport department's new policy includes a "three-time basic fee" structure, where the fee for the '0001' number could rise to Rs 15 lakh for four-wheelers and Rs 3 lakh for two- and three-wheelers if the desired number is unavailable in the current series and must be allocated from another series.

Many high-net-worth individuals, top businessmen, politicians, and celebrities prefer these VIP numbers for their luxury vehicles. The state government has also introduced a provision allowing the transfer of VIP numbers to immediate family members, including spouses, sons, and daughters—a change from the previous restriction that prohibited such transfers.

240 VIP Numbers Identified

This fee revision follows a draft notification issued on September 16, 2022, and is the first update since the last fee revision on April 20, 2013. The state government has identified 240 VIP numbers in each registration series, with notable numbers such as 0009, 0099, 0999, 9999, and 0786 now costing Rs 2.5 lakh for four-wheelers, up from Rs 1.5 lakh, and Rs 50,000 for two- and three-wheelers, up from Rs 20,000.

Other popular numbers have also seen a fee increase. The new fee for 16 popular numbers is Rs 1 lakh for four-wheelers, up from Rs 70,000, and Rs 25,000 for two-wheelers, up from Rs 15,000. Additionally, fees for 49 other numbers have been raised to Rs 70,000 from Rs 50,000 for four-wheelers, and Rs 15,000 for two- and three-wheelers. Another set of 189 registration numbers, such as 0011, 0022, 0088, 0200, 0202, 4242, 5656, and 7374, now have revised fees of Rs 25,000 for four-wheelers and Rs 6,000 for two-wheelers.

State Govt Extends Period For Producing Vehicle With A Reserved Number To 6 Months

According to the notification, state government has extended the period for producing a vehicle with a reserved number from 30 days to six months. However, there will be no reservation of VIP numbers for government vehicles, although exemptions from the payment of fees for the registration mark can be granted through special orders.

According to a transport experts, trend of obtaining VIP or fancy number plates has grown immensely in recent years. These unique plates add a distinct appeal to vehicles, making them stand out on the road. They have become a symbol of status and personalization, driving the demand among vehicle owners who wish to make a statement.

"The fee hike is expected to generate additional revenue for the state transport department, which earned Rs 139.20 crore from registration number issuances in 1,83,794 cases during the 2017-18 financial year " said a retired official or transport department.

List Of Fancy Numbers With New Rates

The new fee for the highly coveted registration number '0001' has been set at Rs 6 lakh for four-wheelers in high-demand areas, such as Mumbai, Pune, and other major cities. For the rest of the state, the fee for '0001' is Rs 5 lakh. For two- and three-wheelers and transport vehicles, the cost is now Rs 1 lakh.

For other popular numbers, such as 9009, 0099, 0786, 0999, and 9999, the fee has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh for vehicles other than two- and three-wheelers and transport vehicles, while the fee for two- and three-wheelers and transport vehicles has been raised to Rs 1 lakh. Previously, these rates were Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 20,000, respectively.

New Fees For Popular & Regular Numbers

The revised rates also include other popular registration numbers like 0111, 0222, 0333, 0444, 0555, 0666, 0777, 0888, 1111, 2222, 3333, 4444, 5555, 6666, 7777, and 8888. For these numbers, the new fee is Rs 2 lakh for vehicles other than two- and three-wheelers and transport vehicles. For two- and three-wheelers and transport vehicles, the fee is now Rs 25,000, up from the previous rates of Rs 70,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively.

For a broader range of popular numbers including 0002, 0003, 0004, 0005, 0006, 0007, 0008, 0010, 0011, 0022, 0033, 0044, 0055, 0066, 0077, 0100, 0123, 0234, 0345, 0456, 0500, 0505, 0567, 0678, 0700, 0707, 0789, 0900, 0909, 1000, 1001, 1234, 1515, 1818, 2345, 2525, 2727, 3456, 3636, 4545, 4567, 5000, 5454, 5678, 6363, 6789, 7000, 7007, 7272, 8181, 9000, 9009, and 9090, the new fee is Rs 70,000 for four-wheelers, and Rs 15,000 for two- and three-wheelers and transport vehicles.

Furthermore, fees for a large set of numbers including 0088, 0101, 0200, 0202, 0300, 0303, 0400, 0404, 0600, 0606, 0800, 0808, 1010, 1011, 1100, 1112, 1200, 1212, 1213, 1221, 1300, 1313, 1314, 1331, 1400, 1414, 1415, 1500, 1516, 1600, 1616, 1617, 1700, 1717, 1718, 1800, 1819, 1900, 1919, 1920, 2000, 2002, 2020, 2021, 2100, 2121, 2122, 2200, 2223, 2300, 2323, 2324, 2400, 2424, 2425, 2500, 2526, 2600, 2626, 2627, 2700, 2728, 2800, 2828, 2829, 2900, 2929, 2930, 3000, 3003, 3030, 3031, 3100, 3131, 3132, 3200, 3232, 3233, 3300, 3334, 3400, 3434, 3435, 3500, 3535, 3536, 3600, 3637, 3700, 3737, 3738, 3800, 3838, 3839, 3900, 3939, 3940, 4000, 4004, 4040, 4041, 4100, 4141, 4142, 4200, 4242, 4243, 4300, 4343, 4344, 4400, 4445, 4500, 4546, 4600, 4646, 4647, 4700, 4747, 4748, 4800, 4848, 4849, 4900, 4949, 4950, 5005, 5050, 5051, 5100, 5151, 5152, 5200, 5252, 5253, 5300, 5353, 5400, 5455, 5500, 5556, 5600, 5656, 5657, 5700, 5757, 5758, 5800, 5858, 5859, 5900, 5959, 5960, 5995, 6000, 6060, 6061, 6100, 6161, 6162, 6200, 6262, 6263, 6300, 6364, 6400, 6464, 6465, 6500, 6565, 6566, 6600, 6667, 6700, 6767, 6768, 6800, 6868, 6869, 6900, 6969, 6970, 7070, 7071, 7080, 7100, 7171, 7172, 7200, 7273, 7300, 7373, 7374, 7400, 7474, 7475, 7500, 7575, 7576, 7600, 7676, 7677, 7700, 7778, 7800, 7878, 7879, 7900, 7979, 8000, 8008, 8080, 8081, 8100, 8182, 8200, 8282, 8283, 8300, 8383, 8384, 8400, 8484, 8485, 8500, 8585, 8586, 8600, 8686, 8687, 8700, 8787, 8788, 8800, 8889, 8900, 8989, 8990, 9091, 9100, 9191, 9192, 9200, 9292, 9293, 9300, 9393, 9394, 9400, 9494, 9495, 9500, 9595, 9596, 9600, 9696, 9697, 9700, 9797, 9798, 9898, and 9899 have also been increased. The new fee is Rs 25,000 for four-wheelers and Rs 7,000 for two- and three-wheelers.