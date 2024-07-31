New FASTag Rules From August 1: KYC Updates, Vehicle Registration Linking, and Replacement of 5-Year-Old Tag; Check More Details

Representative Image | File

Starting August 1, 2024, the new updated FASTag rules will be implemented aimed at enhancing toll payments smoother and reducing the wait times at toll plazas. The new rules, issued by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), emphasises on mandatory KYC updates and linking vehicle details with FASTag accounts.

What are the Key Highlights of New FASTag Rules?

1. Replacement of Old FASTags

2. FASTags older than 5 years must be replaced by October 31.

3. KYC updates are mandatory for FASTags issued three years ago, to be completed by October 31.

4. Mandatory KYC Updates

5. The new guidelines require all FASTag users to complete their KYC process.

6. The KYC process starts on August 1, and all users must update their KYC by October 31.

7. Companies providing FASTag services must ensure KYC is updated for all FASTags issued between three and five years ago.

8. Linking Vehicle Details

9. Vehicle owners must link their registration number and chassis number with their FASTag.

10. For new vehicles, the registration number must be updated within 90 days of purchase.

Additional Requirements

Furthermore, database verification is needed, that is, FASTag providers are required to verify their databases to ensure accuracy. Moreover, as per the new update, users have to upload clear photos of the car’s front and side to their FASTag account.

Mobile number linking is another requirement of this new update, that is each FASTag must be linked to the owner’s mobile number.

Steps to Comply with the New Rules

1. Make sure that your FASTag KYC is updated by the October 31 deadline which includes submitting necessary identification documents to your FASTag service provider.

2. If your FASTag is over five years old, you must replace it before the deadline.

3. Make sure that your vehicle’s registration number and chassis number are correctly linked to your FASTag account.

4. Verify that your FASTag provider has the correct information in their database.

5. Upload clear photos of your vehicle’s front and side as required.