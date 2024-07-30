 Final Nail In The Coffin? Byju's Employees Hire Law Firms To Extract Dues, Says Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFinal Nail In The Coffin? Byju's Employees Hire Law Firms To Extract Dues, Says Report

Final Nail In The Coffin? Byju's Employees Hire Law Firms To Extract Dues, Says Report

According to reports, about 800 of Byju's employees have formulated a WhatsApp group. This step was taken under dire circumstances, as these individuals are exploring avenues to recover pecuniary compensation from the company.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Image: Byju's (Representative)

The fortunes of Byju's appear to dwindling further and faster. In a recent development surrounding the embattled edutech company, former and current employees of the company have reportedly hired law firms to claim dues and unpaid salaries from the cash-strapped company.

Lawyers To Rescue?

The company was admitted to insolvency proceedings earlier in July. According to a report from Live Mint, with the scarcity of time on the horizon, former employees, primarily educators, have deployed lawyers to get their remaining due from the company.

Read Also
Byju's Founder Digs Deep: Raises Personal Debt To Pay March Salaries
article-image
The company has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. At the beginning of July, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) appointed Pankaj Shrivastava to oversee the company's daily happenings.

The company has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. At the beginning of July, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) appointed Pankaj Shrivastava to oversee the company's daily happenings. |

The company has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. At the beginning of July, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) appointed Pankaj Shrivastava to oversee the company's daily happenings.

According to the publication's report, about 800 of Byju's employees have formulated a WhatsApp group. This step was taken under dire circumstances, as these individuals are exploring avenues to recover pecuniary compensation from the company.

The Falling Fortunes

Some of the law firms representing these educators include Bengaluru-based Canvas Legal, SSA Lawgistics, based out of the country's capital, Delhi.

Read Also
Byju's Founder Byju Raveendran's Insolvency Plea Adjourned as NCLAT Member Recuses; New Bench To...
article-image
It was in mid-July that the company founder lost control over the day-to-day activities of the struggling firm after defaulting on BCCI Payments.

It was in mid-July that the company founder lost control over the day-to-day activities of the struggling firm after defaulting on BCCI Payments. | Image credit: Wikipedia

These developments come just a day after the Byju's founder, Byju Raveendran's plea against the Insolvency of the company that he founded was adjourned NCLAT on Monday. This happened as one of the judges recused himself from the hearing.

Read Also
NCLT Halts Byju's Rights Issue, Seeks Detail On Shareholders
article-image

It was in mid-July that the company founder lost control over the day-to-day activities of the struggling firm after defaulting on BCCI Payments.

The company's losses over the years have ballooned to insurmountable levels. In 2021–22, the company's losses zoomed to Rs 17,678 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Google Is Deliberately Hiding Searches About Trump's Assassination Attempt, Claims Donald T Jr

Google Is Deliberately Hiding Searches About Trump's Assassination Attempt, Claims Donald T Jr

Global Investors Looking At India, Don't Miss This 'Golden Chance': PM Modi To India Inc

Global Investors Looking At India, Don't Miss This 'Golden Chance': PM Modi To India Inc

Final Nail In The Coffin? Byju's Employees Hire Law Firms To Extract Dues, Says Report

Final Nail In The Coffin? Byju's Employees Hire Law Firms To Extract Dues, Says Report

From UPA To NDA: PM Modi Highlights Tripling Of Budget From ₹16 Lakh Crore to ₹48 Lakh Crore...

From UPA To NDA: PM Modi Highlights Tripling Of Budget From ₹16 Lakh Crore to ₹48 Lakh Crore...

Pfizer Shares Bloom In Green After Posting Net Profit Of ₹150 Crore In Q1

Pfizer Shares Bloom In Green After Posting Net Profit Of ₹150 Crore In Q1