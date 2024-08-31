Mumbai: Kala Ghoda Becomes No Vehicle Zone On Weekends, Starting Aug 31; Watch VIDEO

Kala Ghoda: No Vehicle Zone On Weekends | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: In a bid to revitalize the Kala Ghoda precinct, the BMC has devised a plan to pedestrianised four key roads, drawing inspiration from Glasgow's Buchanan Street and London's Carnaby Street. The proposed initiative will restrict vehicular access to internal streets from 7pm to 12pm on weekends, thereby enabling pedestrians to freely navigate the area. BMC has planned to pedestrianised four key roads within the area: Forbes Street, Saibaba Road, Rutherfield Street, and B Bharucha Road.

The pedestrianization of the selected streets is a deliberate strategy, driven by their concentration of gastronomical, cultural, fashionable, and artistic activities. The Kala Ghoda Association has ratified the initiative, and the pilot project will launch on a trial basis from the first week of September, 7 pm to 12 am. This vibrant quarter, featuring avant-garde cafes, independent art galleries, and local artisan stalls, is poised for transformation.

Notwithstanding the sentiments of optimism expressed by some local residents, entrepreneurs and office workers situated within the vicinity have articulated reservations regarding the proposed pedestrianization plan. This initiative is an integral component of a broader scheme to rejuvenate the art precinct, which encompasses a comprehensive beautification project slated to commence in October. The latter will involve the installation of cobblestone paving on five internal thoroughfares, as well as the execution of wall paintings, illumination, and other enhancements designed to foster a pedestrian-friendly ambiance.

Kala Ghoda, Mumbai | FPJ/ Rucha Kanolkar

Entrance For Kala Ghoda precinct | FPJ/ Rucha Kanolkar

Assistant commissioner of BMC’s A ward Jaydeep More said, “From August 31st, the four streets comprising the Kala Ghoda precinct will be exclusively reserved for pedestrian traffic on weekends, thereby allowing tourists and locals alike to revel in the area's aesthetic splendor by strolling along its picturesque thoroughfares. Specifically, we have designated these streets as vehicle-free zones on Saturdays and Sundays, in order to create a more tranquil and inviting atmosphere. To facilitate a seamless transition, we have installed prominent banners throughout the area to apprise commuters of the new arrangement.”

The key lanes barricaded for no vehicles to enter | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

The notice issue by BMC for the Kala Ghoda precinct | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Timings and strict rules issued by BMC for Kala Ghoda routes | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Authorities take charge for making the street pedestrianised | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Two wheelers diverted from the areas by authorities | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

He further added, “Initially, this project will be confined to weekends for the next two months, after which we will reassess the feedback and responses from citizens, office workers, and vehicle owners to determine whether to maintain the pedestrian-only status for weekends or to extend it to a full-week, seven-day operation. Notably, vehicle traffic is significantly reduced on weekends, which is why we have opted to initiate this pedestrianization effort on Saturdays and Sundays, with the intention of gradually expanding its scope as necessary."

The architect Pritesh Bafna of Urban Design Architecture Initiative (UDAI) has engineered the project, with a Phase 1 estimated expenditure of ₹5.26 crore. The devised parking alleviation strategy relocates 13 automobile spaces and 40 bicycle slots from B Bharucha Road to Kala Ghoda Plaza, with an additional 11 bicycle spaces reserved on the adjacent thoroughfare. This temporary arrangement will be replicated for the ensuing three streets until a permanent parking edifice is erected. The methodology employed is one of parsimonious intervention, yielding a disproportionate impact.

Rahul Narwekar, MLA of Colaba Assembly Constituency said, The project will enhance tourism on these streets. The concept of a vehicle-free zone would be implemented on a trial basis on the weekends to gauge the public response and familiarise visitors with the concept. With new pavements, paintings and lights, we are designating spaces with benches where people can relax and tables where they can enjoy food from the nearby restaurants. Enough parking space will also be provided for visitors in nearby areas."

Former Corporator of Colaba Makrand Narwekar added, “Kala Ghoda will be the inaugural vehicle-free zone in Mumbai, a hub of artistic expression. Currently, people merely appreciate the aesthetic appeal of the streets, but our vision is to transform them into an immersive experience. The four internal streets will be replete with cobblestone pathways, vibrant wall murals, and street art installations. The area already boasts a selection of cafes and restaurants, and our endeavour is to further enhance its cultural heritage. For senior citizens and individuals with special needs, we will provide RFID-based accessibility, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience. We are committed to soliciting feedback to guarantee that visitors have an unparalleled experience in South Mumbai."