Pen To Paper: Kala Ghoda Festival 2024 - A Fusion Of Tradition, Innovation, And Inspiration

Norla Tashi | File

A nine- day fest bubbling with creativity and brewing with culture is all I have to say about the legendary Kala Ghoda Festival. A festival that doesn't fail to surprise me every year is a rare sight but this festival is one of the best.

The name "Kala Ghoda" sounds unique doesn't it, because it literally means - A Black Horse which is bizarre but the twenty foot statue right in the middle of the beautiful area leaves you in awe and with such an image in your head, I promise the name Kala Ghoda will literally form a special place in your memory but also in your heart.

The festival takes place every year with sights that definitely not only catch your eyes but also prove to be a delight for them. Colourful, vibrant, bold and multicoloured but also rooted deep with a lot of meaning and with pride and respect for various different cultures.

Art from all over the country and Mumbai's largest cultural extravaganza, it is the one hub to really immerse into the magic of different cities and states. This fest is celebrated to show the transformation of the historic Kala Ghoda precinct into a modern and interactive art gallery.

This year with a lot of enthusiasm I visited the "oh so famous" festival and it definitely did not leave me disappointed. The chakra view zone was a fan favourite with lines of crowds forming just to view the sight and you couldn't really miss the hints of shock and the feeling of patriotism in the people's voices as they walked by the art installation made out of old naval uniforms which were hung on the tree.

And all of the viewing and walking did leave my stomach growling and the tempting wafts coming from the food stalls was enough of a sign to try out the lavish menus the fest also offered.

Upbeat music, delicious food, engaging art installations and also stalls to spend money for beautiful things is what makes a festival, A FESTIVAL. With different hues of blue the ceramic plates, pots and pans added a hint of minimalism to the busy festival but also added more colour to it.

Book readings in the archaic David Sassoon library was a hushed event but it introduced me to not only Indian authors but authors from all over the world signifying that the festival truly did stick to its theme of diversity and also provided information about different cultures. And even though I do not know much about art, the festival definitely gave me a chance to connect with the art community and it is truly mesmerising to watch how all of it comes together.

The best part for me was when I got to interact with the owners of different stalls and listening to them about their journey truly inspired me. The behind the scenes stories of how they started their businesses and their dedication reflected true creativity.

I would rate my overall experience a solid 8 on 10 because it was a learning experience and I would say that such fest's truly open your eyes and thoughts to expand to great bounds. Although the crowd was truly overpowering and one couldn't truly capture the essence of the art. A must visit!