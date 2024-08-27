Mumbai:'Over 50 Lakh Vehicles Cross Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Since January,' Says CM Shinde

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link | Twitter image

More than 50 lakh vehicles have taken the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also called Atal Setu, since it opened for traffic on January 13. The whopping figure highlights the modern bridge's critical role in easing congestion and reducing travel time between south Mumbai and key destinations such as Panvel, Pune and Navi Mumbai.

The MTHL helps commuters save at least an hour travel time and thereby reducing fuel consumption. From January 13 to August 25, 50,04,350 vehicles, including BEST, NMMT, MSRTC's Shivneri buses and various private and commercial vehicles, have traversed this vital link.

Asserting that the infrastructure as revolutionary, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “The fact that over 50 lakh vehicles have already used this bridge is a testament to its significance. This project is not only delivering economic benefits, but also providing an effective solution to Mumbai's growing traffic challenges, positively impacting millions of citizens.”

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, “Atal Setu has led to a marked improvement in Mumbai's traffic system. The project is a shining example of how technology, planning and determination can drive profound social and economic change.”

The MTHL has significantly improved the commute between south Mumbai and other major regions, including the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. This enhanced connectivity will facilitate smoother and quicker airport transfers, especially between Mumbai international airport and its proposed counterpart in Navi Mumbai International Airport.

In addition, the bridge is set to further enhance its utility with the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects. The Worli-Sewri elevated road, now 75% complete, will soon provide a rapid connectivity from Worli Sea Face to the bridge. Concurrently, the development of an elevated road between the Chirle interchange and the Mumbai-Pune expressway promises even faster commutes between south Mumbai, the western suburbs and Navi Mumbai.

Vehicle count

Cars: 47,40,677

LCV/ Mini Bus: 50,020

Bus/2-axle truck: 59,799

3-axle vehicle: 80,277

Multi-axle vehicle 80,277

Oversized: 503