Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Surpasses 8 Lakh Vehicles In First Month, 62% Short Of Projected Traffic; Collects ₹13.95 Cr In Toll Revenue

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), now named 'Atal Setu,' at a cost exceeding Rs 17,840 crore. Stretching 21.8 kilometers, the bridge comprises six lanes, with 16.5 kilometers over the sea and 5.5 kilometers on land. Atal Setu aims to boost connectivity to both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, aiming to cut travel time between Mumbai and Pune, Goa, and South India. Moreover, the bridge is also expected to enhance connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

MTHL One-Month Update: Traffic and Revenue Figures

As of February 13, one month after its inauguration, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) recorded a cumulative vehicular traffic of 8.13 lakh and earnings of Rs 14 crore. These figures fall significantly short of the initial estimates, projecting 70,000 vehicles and revenue of Rs 1 crore per day, according to data from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Cars constituted the majority of the vehicles on the MTHL. The overall toll collected in the one month amounted to Rs 13.95 crore.

Concerns Over Toll Evasion and Accidents

RDAMM Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, in a conversation with ANI, expressed serious concern over vehicles bypassing toll payments on the Atal Setu Bridge, revealing that nearly 4 per cent of vehicles had evaded tolls since the bridge's inauguration on January 12. Mukherjee noted an average daily loss of Rs 30,000 due to this issue. Despite the efficient connectivity it provides, with the journey from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai now taking only 20 minutes, the bridge witnessed four accidents within a month, resulting in injuries to five individuals, one of them in serious condition.

Mukherjee highlighted the installation of automatic traffic management system with 400 cameras, including thermal-sensitive ones for low-light or foggy conditions. He emphasized that the control room operates 24/7 and debunked the misconception of rescue rooms being mistaken for selfie points. The 21.8-kilometer sea bridge, featuring 16.5 km over the sea and 5.5 km viaducts on either side, provides seamless connectivity between Sewri, South Mumbai, and Chirle, Navi Mumbai, with interchanges at Sewri, Ulwe, and Chirle. The bridge has gained popularity as a selfie spot, leading authorities to take action against halting vehicles for photography.

Toll Rates

The bridge spanning 21.8 km, is claimed as India's longest, has now established a crucial link between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva in Raigad district. It is expected to significantly reduce the travel time from the existing two-hour commute to a mere 15-20 minutes.

The entire stretch from Sewri to Chirle, Navi Mumbai, at a toll of Rs 250, while the toll for the journey from Sewri to Shivaji Nagar (Ulwe), Navi Mumbai, stands at Rs 200. For passenger cars making a return trip, the toll is set at Rs 300, with daily and monthly passes available at Rs 500 and Rs 10,000, respectively. Additionally, the toll for the Shivaji Nagar-Gavhan stretch is Rs 50, with a return trip costing Rs 75.

Speed Limits

The MTHL imposes a maximum speed limit of 100 kmph, while the ramps directing traffic onto the sea bridge maintain a speed limit of 40 kmph.



(With Inputs from ANI)