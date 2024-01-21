Navi Mumbai: Dashcam Footage Captures Horrific Accident On Mumbai Trans Harbour Link; Mishap Happened Within 10 Days Of Its Inauguration

Screengrab

Less than 10 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge that connects Mumbai with Navi Mumbai witnessed its first accident on Sunday. The horrific incident was captured on a dashboard camera of another vehicle.

The dashcam footage showed a speeding red car trying to overtake other cars. The screeching car then swerved to the right and hit the divider before flipping a couple of times. According to the timestamp on the footage, the accident happened at about 2:50 pm.

Watch the video below

A case of rash driving has been registered against the car driver at Nhava Sheva police station in Navi Mumbai. No casualties or major injuries were reported.

Since its inauguration on January 12, the MTHL has been making headlines. Within a day, more than 130 challans were issued to motorists for stopping or halting at MTHL, despite erecting boards that say “No Stopping”. Drivers were seen flouting rules by parking their vehicles to click selfies and group pictures. Many were seen climbing the steel fences at the MTHL to click photos.

Furthermore, an autorickshaw was seen casually making its way on the newly opened sea bridge, where three-wheelers and motorcycles are barred. Photos of the vehicle were circulated widely on social media, prompting Mumbai police to take action. Vijay Namdas, the 24-year-old driver of the autorickshaw was booked by the Mumbai police for allegedly illegally entering on the MTHL. He told the police that he took his autorickshaw for joyride out of sheer excitement.

According to the traffic police, motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheeler tempos, autorickshaws, tractors, tractors with unladen trolleys, animal-drawn and slow-moving vehicles are not allowed to enter on the MTHL.