 BUMPY RIDES | Vehicles Face Wear & Tear Due To Damaged Road; Manawar-Mangod Road Riddled With Potholes
The potholes are so deep that they are filled with water, making it difficult to estimate their depth.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): The Manawar-Mangod road, which falls under the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited (MPRDC), has been ravaged by rain and overloaded vehicles, leaving it riddled with potholes. Despite collecting a hefty toll from vehicles, the road has been neglected, causing difficulties for drivers and posing a risk of accidents.  

The toll collected from heavy trucks is at staggering Rs 400 per trip, while medium-loading vehicles pay around Rs 90. However, the road's condition has deteriorated significantly due to the rain and overloaded vehicles, making it challenging to navigate, especially for four-wheelers. The potholes are so deep that they are filled with water, making it difficult to estimate their depth.  

Vehicles are suffering losses due to wear and tear with truck owners facing damages of up to Rs 20-25,000 per vehicle. The lack of control over overloaded vehicles has contributed to the road's breakdown, with no action being taken against them. Truck owner Vikas Meharwal lamented that the potholes are causing significant damage to vehicles, which can only be repaired at a hefty cost.  

When contacted MPRDC AGM Amit Bhuria, he acknowledged the road's poor condition and attributed it to the rainy season. He assured that repair work was underway, but efforts are also being made to rebuild the road. However, the lack of weighing scales at the toll to monitor overloaded vehicles remains a concern.

