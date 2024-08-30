 Jabalpur Witnesses Surge In Dengue, Malaria & Others; Hospitals Fall Short Of Beds
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalJabalpur Witnesses Surge In Dengue, Malaria & Others; Hospitals Fall Short Of Beds

Jabalpur Witnesses Surge In Dengue, Malaria & Others; Hospitals Fall Short Of Beds

The poor and needy who cannot afford private hospitals are left with no choice but to suffer the poor conditions in government hospitals.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Rise In Seasonal Diseases: Jabalpur Witnesses Surge In Dengue, Malaria & Others; Hospitals Fall Short Of Beds | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur is witnessing a surge in seasonal diseases due to continuous rainfall. This city is suffering due to significant outbreaks of dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and swine flu. 

According to information, the situation has turned so severe that hospitals are falling short of beds and patients are forced to lie on the floor. The local health department is being blamed for this crisis.

Also, the wards of Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur are overcrowded and patients are struggling to get beds. The poor and needy who cannot afford private hospitals are left with no choice but to suffer the poor conditions in government hospitals. 

Read Also
MP Congress Protest In Bhopal: Jitu Patwari, Others Injured As Cops Aggressively Shoot With Water...
article-image

Dengue cases cross 110 

FPJ Shorts
India's Q1FY25 GDP Growth Hits 15-Month Low Of 6.7% As Agriculture, Services Drag
India's Q1FY25 GDP Growth Hits 15-Month Low Of 6.7% As Agriculture, Services Drag
Tragic Video! 10-Yr-Old Girl Crushed To Death After Lorry Hits Scooter While Overtaking In Hyderabad
Tragic Video! 10-Yr-Old Girl Crushed To Death After Lorry Hits Scooter While Overtaking In Hyderabad
TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Criticises Arijit Singh Over Protest Song On Kolkata Rape Case: 'Nothing Released On Badlapur Incident?'
TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Criticises Arijit Singh Over Protest Song On Kolkata Rape Case: 'Nothing Released On Badlapur Incident?'
Mumbai University Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Extended; Apply Till September 15!
Mumbai University Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Extended; Apply Till September 15!

The number of dengue cases in Jabalpur has already crossed 110. Cases of swine flu,  chikungunya, and malaria on the other hand continue to rise. Despite this, the hospitals seem unable to handle the influx of patients. The inadequate facilities at the hospital are raising concerns about the healthcare infrastructure in the district.

In response to the situation, Regional Health Director Sanjay Mishra informed that there are 52 cases of chikungunya, 97 cases of dengue, and 47 cases of H1N1 (swine flu). Also, four patients were categorised as critical. The health department is actively working to raise awareness by spraying insecticides and educating people on preventing mosquito breeding in their homes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gwalior’s Achleshwar Mahadev Temple Receives ₹7.42 Lakh After Woman Nominates Lord Achaleshwar...

Gwalior’s Achleshwar Mahadev Temple Receives ₹7.42 Lakh After Woman Nominates Lord Achaleshwar...

Jabalpur Witnesses Surge In Dengue, Malaria & Others; Hospitals Fall Short Of Beds

Jabalpur Witnesses Surge In Dengue, Malaria & Others; Hospitals Fall Short Of Beds

Congress Doing Politics Over Katni Incident But Remains Silent On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: VD...

Congress Doing Politics Over Katni Incident But Remains Silent On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: VD...

Madhya Pradesh Woman Steals 4 Day-Old Baby From Govt Hospital After Suffering 2 Miscarriages

Madhya Pradesh Woman Steals 4 Day-Old Baby From Govt Hospital After Suffering 2 Miscarriages

MP Congress Protest In Bhopal: Jitu Patwari, Others Injured As Cops Aggressively Shoot With Water...

MP Congress Protest In Bhopal: Jitu Patwari, Others Injured As Cops Aggressively Shoot With Water...