Rise In Seasonal Diseases: Jabalpur Witnesses Surge In Dengue, Malaria & Others; Hospitals Fall Short Of Beds

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur is witnessing a surge in seasonal diseases due to continuous rainfall. This city is suffering due to significant outbreaks of dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and swine flu.

According to information, the situation has turned so severe that hospitals are falling short of beds and patients are forced to lie on the floor. The local health department is being blamed for this crisis.

Also, the wards of Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur are overcrowded and patients are struggling to get beds. The poor and needy who cannot afford private hospitals are left with no choice but to suffer the poor conditions in government hospitals.

Dengue cases cross 110

The number of dengue cases in Jabalpur has already crossed 110. Cases of swine flu, chikungunya, and malaria on the other hand continue to rise. Despite this, the hospitals seem unable to handle the influx of patients. The inadequate facilities at the hospital are raising concerns about the healthcare infrastructure in the district.

In response to the situation, Regional Health Director Sanjay Mishra informed that there are 52 cases of chikungunya, 97 cases of dengue, and 47 cases of H1N1 (swine flu). Also, four patients were categorised as critical. The health department is actively working to raise awareness by spraying insecticides and educating people on preventing mosquito breeding in their homes.