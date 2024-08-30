MP Congress Protest In Bhopal LIVE: Gas Pipeline Bursts At Congress Canteen Shortly After Workers Begin To March For Gherao

Gas pipeline bursts at Congress canteen

A gas pipeline burst at a canteen of Congress headquarters in Bhopal, leading to fire. The accident coincides with the Congress’ call to gherao the CM residence. The accident happened at around 12:30 pm as Congress workers gathered at Rangmahal area to stage protests against the BJP govt.

The fire engulfed three LPG cylinders stored in the canteen, leading to panic among the staff. Fire brigade rushed to the spot.