MP Congress Protest In Bhopal LIVE: Gas Pipeline Bursts At Congress Canteen Shortly After Workers Begin To March For Gherao

Gas pipeline bursts at Congress canteen
A gas pipeline burst at a canteen of Congress headquarters in Bhopal, leading to fire. The accident coincides with the Congress’ call to gherao the CM residence. The accident happened at around 12:30 pm as Congress workers gathered at Rangmahal area to stage protests against the BJP govt.
The fire engulfed three LPG cylinders stored in the canteen, leading to panic among the staff. Fire brigade rushed to the spot.
Congress workers protests Nursing Scandal, Paper Leak
Hundreds of Congress workers gathered at Rangmahal area in Bhopal on Friday noon to stage protest against the exam irregularities, paper leak, Nursing scandal during the BJP regime in Madhya Pradesh.
The workers will march towards Roshanpura Square to gherao the Chief Minister residence. They will also distribute over 4 lakh cards listing alleged scams and irregularities during BJP tenure.