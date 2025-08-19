Madhya Pradesh Colleges Need To Submit Data For Higher Education Survey By September 15 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Higher Education has directed all colleges across Madhya Pradesh to upload detailed data for All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for the academic session 2024–25 by September 15.

The exercise, conducted annually since 2010–11, helps the government assess the current status and quality of higher education in the country.

According to the instructions, institutions are required to provide information on nearly 80 parameters, including student enrollment, teacher availability, teacher-student ratio, courses offered, seats, laboratories, computer facilities, playgrounds, infrastructure, financial resources, scholarships, gross enrollment ratio and gender parity index.

This year, newly established colleges—such as those started in Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur and Jhabua—will only be required to register on the portal, since admissions have taken place there for the first time. They will need to submit complete data from the next academic session onwards.

DAVV issues instructions to 190 colleges

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), acting as the nodal agency for its affiliated institutions, has written to 190 colleges under its jurisdiction directing them to upload the required information on time.

Dr Rajeev Dixit, director of college development council (DCDC), confirmed that similar instructions have been issued across the state, covering around 1,360 government and private colleges.

Objective of the survey

The AISHE survey aims to provide a comprehensive picture of higher education in India, enabling the government to identify gaps in infrastructure, faculty strength and resources, while also tracking enrollment and inclusivity. The data collected forms the basis for policy decisions and improvements in the higher education system.