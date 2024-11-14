Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Metro & BEST Services Extended Till Midnight On Voting Day

Public transport services extended on voting day | File Photo

Mumbai: To facilitate the election staff to reach their destinations on time and allow the smooth conduct of Maharashtra assembly elections, the public transport services in Mumbai, including the Metro and BEST bus services have been extended till midnight on the day of voting. The polling will be held on Wednesday, November 20. The commission has already declared a mandatory public holiday in Mumbai on the polling day.

The directives were issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner and Chief Electoral officer for Mumbai, Bhushan Gagrani after the Returning Officer had requested to extend the timings for public transport on the polling day to facilitate the election staff.

Gadrani has directed the MMRCL, Reliance Metro, and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to extend their public transport services on poll day i.e. November 20, 2024. The directive mandates that the extended transport services will commence at 4:00 AM on November 20 and continue until 1:00 AM the following day, a press statement released by the EC says.

This decision aims to facilitate the timely and efficient attendance of election staff, who are required to report early to polling stations to carry out essential duties. The extended operation hours will also benefit voters and general commuters, ensuring uninterrupted travel across the city throughout the day, thereby increasing voter turnout.

Citizens and election staff are urged to plan their travel accordingly and take advantage of these extended public transport services. Further, Divyang and 85+ citizens can benefit from the low-floor deck of AC buses arranged for them, the statement released by EC adds.

The election commission has urged the citizens to stay informed and check for any updates related to polling day travel schedules.

Meanwhile, the commission has already directed a mandatory public holiday for all government and private sectors, including commercial establishments and traders. The objective is to allow the citizens to cast their votes. If a paid holiday is not granted, strict actions under the relevant sections will be taken by the Election Commission of India.

However, in exceptional circumstances where it is not possible to grant full day leave, employees can be given relaxation of at least four hours.