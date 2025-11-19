Mumbai Politics: BJP Welcomes Mass Induction Of Kalyan–Dombivli Leaders Ahead Of Local Elections

BJP Welcomes Mass Induction Of Kalyan–Dombivli Leaders Ahead Of Local Elections |

A large group of local leaders and workers from Kalyan–Dombivli, including Anmol Mhatre son of late Dombivli corporator Vaman Mhatre former corporator Mahesh Patil, Dr. Sunita Patil, and Saili Vichare, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. State BJP President Ravindra Chavan personally welcomed all the new members into the party.

Event Attendees and Highlights

The induction event was attended by Kalyan District President Nandu Parab, former district president Narendra Suryawanshi, former Dombivli West Mandal President Sameer Chitnis, former Standing Committee Chairman Dipesh Mhatre, former corporator Rahul Damle, Mandar Halbe, Jitendra Bhoir, Nandu Mhatre, and several other senior office-bearers and party workers.

Chavan Emphasises Development and Ideology

Speaking at the occasion, Ravindra Chavan said that the new entrants had expressed faith in the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “My friends, inspired by the ideology of Hindutva including Mahesh Patil, Dr. Sunita Patil, Saili Vichare, and Sanjay Vichare have joined the BJP today,” he said.

Chavan added that leaders and workers from the region have been working closely and harmoniously for many years. “Going forward, development should remain our priority. If we stand together as friends and colleagues, we will be able to carry forward all development work more effectively,” he said.

Other Notable Inductions

Along with Anmol Mhatre, others who joined the BJP include Ashwini Mhatre, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Yuva Pramukh Gajanan Joshi, Vibhag Adhyaksha Omkar Surve, Madhuri Salunkhe, Sushma Sawant, Alka Kolte, Savita Shelar, Laxmi Ranbhare, and Shraddha Mane.

Accompanying Mahesh Patil and Dr. Sunita Patil were several other leaders: Anna Rane, Sanjay Vichare, Shakha Pramukh Sarita Sharma, Vibhag Pramukh Sangeeta Ambare, Deputy Vibhag Pramukh Aarti Chavan, Alka Kule, Chhaya Kamble, Deputy Vibhag Pramukh Rishikesh Deshmukh, Vibhag Pramukh Deepak Parekh, Shakha Pramukh Vasant Sukhdare, Sunil Patil, and Sandeep Temure, among others.

Strategic Boost for BJP

The mass joining is seen as a major boost for the BJP in the Kalyan–Dombivli region ahead of upcoming local elections, strengthening the party’s grassroots presence and organizational network.