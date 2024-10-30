Maharashtra Has 9,70,25,119 Registered Voters, ECI Releases Updated Electoral List Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: ECI released updates voters list | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Election Commission has released the updated electoral list with the Maharashtra assembly elections around the corner. Maharashtra now has more than 9.70 crore registered voters, of which 22.22 lakh are from the age of 18 to 19 years- which can be counted as first-time voters.

The last date to for the citizens to register themselves with the election commission ahead of the assembly polls was October 19.

As of October 30, 2024, Maharashtra has total 97025119 registered voters, of which 5,00,22,739 are male, 4,69,96,279 are female and 6101 are third gender voters, the state election office has informed.

Total registered voters in Maharashtra | ECI

"With the revised rules, the Election Commission now allows first-time voters to register four times a year as soon as they turn 18. Earlier, citizens who turned 18 as of January 1 could only register. This new provision has allowed more participation of first-time voters," additional election commissioner, Dr Kiran Kulkarni, said speaking with FPJ.

110 Voters Above The Age Of 120-years

As of October 30, 2024, Maharashtra has 22,22,704 voters from the age of 18-19 years, while the highest voters are from the age of 30-39 years of age with 2,18,15,278. The ECI also has a registry of special ag cohort, with 12,40,919 from the age of 85 to 150.

The list released by ECI informs the Maharashtra has as much as 110 registered voters above the age of 120-years of which 56 are male and 54 are female voters.

The election commission this year has been conducting special initiatives to increase citizens participation of elections. Various initiative are taken by the authorities to encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote. On October 15, 2024 when the ECI announced the schedule for the Maharashtra assembly elections, the state has over 9.60 crore registered voters.

The voting for the 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will take place on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.