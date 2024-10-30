 Maharashtra Election 2024: 205 Nominations Filed in Aurangabad; Top 3 Candidates' Net Worth Exceeds ₹30 Crore Each; BJP’s Atul Save Richest
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Election 2024: 205 Nominations Filed in Aurangabad; Top 3 Candidates' Net Worth Exceeds ₹30 Crore Each; BJP’s Atul Save Richest

Maharashtra Election 2024: 205 Nominations Filed in Aurangabad; Top 3 Candidates' Net Worth Exceeds ₹30 Crore Each; BJP’s Atul Save Richest

In the last elections, the number of nominations was 145, which increased by 60 this year. A total of 131 nominations were filed in just the last five hours on Tuesday. Seven candidates rebelled in various political parties across all three constituencies.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Election 2024: 205 Nominations Filed in Aurangabad; Top 3 Candidates' Net Worth Exceeds ₹30 Crore Each; BJP’s Atul Save Richest |

In all, 144 candidates filed 205 nominations for the three assembly constituencies, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West, Central, and East, by the last date for filing nominations on Tuesday.

In the last elections, the number of nominations was 145, which increased by 60 this year. A total of 131 nominations were filed in just the last five hours on Tuesday. Seven candidates rebelled in various political parties across all three constituencies.

Read Also
New Trend of Addiction in Aurangabad: Chocolates Mixed with Bhang Seized in Chhatrapati...
article-image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East constituency

In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East constituency, Mahavikas Aghadi leaders rebelled. Within the Aghadi alliance, the seat was allocated to the Congress party. The Delhi high command declared the candidature of MK Deshmukh, but local Congress leaders strongly opposed him, resulting in Lahu Shewale being declared the candidate at the last moment. Additionally, six leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT), one from Congress, and one from NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) rebelled and filed nominations independently in the East constituency. In total, 78 candidates filled 111 nomination forms in this constituency.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Fields Shinde Sena's Suresh Patil From Mankhurd, Will Nawab Malik Withdraw Nomination As NCP Candidate
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Fields Shinde Sena's Suresh Patil From Mankhurd, Will Nawab Malik Withdraw Nomination As NCP Candidate
Singham Again Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount
Singham Again Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount
Video: West Bengal Girl's Dance On Trending Song 'Aaj Ki Raat' Takes Internet By Storm
Video: West Bengal Girl's Dance On Trending Song 'Aaj Ki Raat' Takes Internet By Storm
'I Really Feel Very Bad': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reacts To Uncle Sharad Pawar's Controversial Mimicry
'I Really Feel Very Bad': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reacts To Uncle Sharad Pawar's Controversial Mimicry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central constituency

In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central constituency, Kishanchand Tanwani announced his retreat from the election battle, leading to the last-minute allocation of the candidature to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Balasaheb Thorat. Consequently, Thorat had to make strenuous efforts to gather all the required documents for the nomination. Legislature Council Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve assisted him in collecting the documents, and he finally submitted his nomination at 2:30 PM. In total, 36 candidates filed 47 nominations.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West constituency

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West, Raju Shinde left the BJP and recently joined Shiv Sena (UBT). He was given the candidature of Mahavikas Aghadi. Shiv Sena (UBT) taluka chief Balasaheb Gaikwad rebelled and filed his nomination independently. Ramesh Gaikwad of Marathwada Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Anjan Salve of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Shaikh Aslam from AIMIM, Arun Borde, Sandeep Shirsat, and others also filed nominations on the last day. In total, 30 candidates filed 47 nominations in this constituency.

Read Also
Marathwada News: Former Hingoli MP Hemant Patil Nominated as MLC; Nanded By-Poll to Be Held on Same...
article-image

Net Worth of Top 3 Candidates Exceeds ₹30 Crore Each

The net worth of the properties of the top three candidates in all three assembly constituencies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is more than Rs 30 crore each. The candidates have declared their properties through an affidavit while submitting the nomination forms.

BJP’s minister Atul Save is the richest candidate of all, with a total property worth Rs 39.11 crore. He is contesting the election from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East constituency. Paithan’s Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate Vilas Bhumre has property worth Rs 33.19 crore. Similarly, Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West, Sanjay Shirsat, has property worth Rs 33.03 crore.

The properties of the other top candidates include Pradeep Jaiswal at Rs 30.05 crore, Vilas Autade at Rs 21.49 crore, Abdul Sattar at Rs 27.23 crore, Nitin Patil at Rs 27.53 crore, Satish Chavan at Rs 27.23 crore, Devyani Dongaonkar at Rs 21.17 crore, Raju Shinde at Rs 21.69 crore, Ramesh Bornare at Rs 11.17 crore, Sanjana Jadhav at Rs 13.89 crore, Anuradha Chavan at Rs 11.14 crore, Namdev Pawar at Rs 11.07 crore, Milind Patil at Rs 8.13 crore, Prashant Bamb at Rs 7.96 crore, Udaysingh Rajput at Rs 6.19 crore, and Dinesh Pardeshi at Rs 3.79 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Election 2024: 205 Nominations Filed in Aurangabad; Top 3 Candidates' Net Worth Exceeds...

Maharashtra Election 2024: 205 Nominations Filed in Aurangabad; Top 3 Candidates' Net Worth Exceeds...

Satara: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Holds Successful Butterfly Survey, Records 122 Species; Now You Can...

Satara: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Holds Successful Butterfly Survey, Records 122 Species; Now You Can...

Lokmanya Open Golf Championship Held at Pune Golf Club

Lokmanya Open Golf Championship Held at Pune Golf Club

Pune: PMC Urges Citizens To Avoid Bursting Firecrackers, Opt For Eco-Friendly Decorations This...

Pune: PMC Urges Citizens To Avoid Bursting Firecrackers, Opt For Eco-Friendly Decorations This...

Pune Municipal Corporation's 71 Staffers Resign Due To Increased Workload

Pune Municipal Corporation's 71 Staffers Resign Due To Increased Workload