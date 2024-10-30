Maharashtra Election 2024: 205 Nominations Filed in Aurangabad; Top 3 Candidates' Net Worth Exceeds ₹30 Crore Each; BJP’s Atul Save Richest |

In all, 144 candidates filed 205 nominations for the three assembly constituencies, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West, Central, and East, by the last date for filing nominations on Tuesday.

In the last elections, the number of nominations was 145, which increased by 60 this year. A total of 131 nominations were filed in just the last five hours on Tuesday. Seven candidates rebelled in various political parties across all three constituencies.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East constituency

In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East constituency, Mahavikas Aghadi leaders rebelled. Within the Aghadi alliance, the seat was allocated to the Congress party. The Delhi high command declared the candidature of MK Deshmukh, but local Congress leaders strongly opposed him, resulting in Lahu Shewale being declared the candidate at the last moment. Additionally, six leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT), one from Congress, and one from NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) rebelled and filed nominations independently in the East constituency. In total, 78 candidates filled 111 nomination forms in this constituency.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central constituency

In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central constituency, Kishanchand Tanwani announced his retreat from the election battle, leading to the last-minute allocation of the candidature to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Balasaheb Thorat. Consequently, Thorat had to make strenuous efforts to gather all the required documents for the nomination. Legislature Council Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve assisted him in collecting the documents, and he finally submitted his nomination at 2:30 PM. In total, 36 candidates filed 47 nominations.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West constituency

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West, Raju Shinde left the BJP and recently joined Shiv Sena (UBT). He was given the candidature of Mahavikas Aghadi. Shiv Sena (UBT) taluka chief Balasaheb Gaikwad rebelled and filed his nomination independently. Ramesh Gaikwad of Marathwada Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Anjan Salve of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Shaikh Aslam from AIMIM, Arun Borde, Sandeep Shirsat, and others also filed nominations on the last day. In total, 30 candidates filed 47 nominations in this constituency.

Net Worth of Top 3 Candidates Exceeds ₹30 Crore Each

The net worth of the properties of the top three candidates in all three assembly constituencies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is more than Rs 30 crore each. The candidates have declared their properties through an affidavit while submitting the nomination forms.

BJP’s minister Atul Save is the richest candidate of all, with a total property worth Rs 39.11 crore. He is contesting the election from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East constituency. Paithan’s Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate Vilas Bhumre has property worth Rs 33.19 crore. Similarly, Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West, Sanjay Shirsat, has property worth Rs 33.03 crore.

The properties of the other top candidates include Pradeep Jaiswal at Rs 30.05 crore, Vilas Autade at Rs 21.49 crore, Abdul Sattar at Rs 27.23 crore, Nitin Patil at Rs 27.53 crore, Satish Chavan at Rs 27.23 crore, Devyani Dongaonkar at Rs 21.17 crore, Raju Shinde at Rs 21.69 crore, Ramesh Bornare at Rs 11.17 crore, Sanjana Jadhav at Rs 13.89 crore, Anuradha Chavan at Rs 11.14 crore, Namdev Pawar at Rs 11.07 crore, Milind Patil at Rs 8.13 crore, Prashant Bamb at Rs 7.96 crore, Udaysingh Rajput at Rs 6.19 crore, and Dinesh Pardeshi at Rs 3.79 crore.