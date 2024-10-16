Marathwada News: Former Hingoli MP Hemant Patil Nominated as MLC; Nanded By-Poll to Be Held on Same Day as Assembly Elections |

Despite being the strongest contender, former MP Hemant Patil did not contest the Lok Sabha 2024 election from the Hingoli constituency. It was a severe blow to the Mahayuti government in the state, especially to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

As Patil is close to Shinde, he was made the chairman of the Balasaheb Thackeray Turmeric Research and Training Centre being established in Vasmat taluka of Hingoli district a few days ago. It was considered a lottery for Patil. However, he has gained two consecutive lotteries now, as he has been nominated as a member of the Legislative Council under the special powers of the governor. It is being discussed in the political arena that Patil has won two lotteries in a month.

Hemant Patil won the Lok Sabha election in 2019 with a huge margin of votes. Considering Patil's popularity in the Hingoli district, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) had given him candidature for the Lok Sabha election held in 2024 as well, but senior BJP leaders opposed his candidature. Hence, the candidature was given to Baburao Patil Kohalikar at the last moment, but he lost the election. Moreover, Hemant Patil’s wife, Rajashri Patil, was given the Lok Sabha candidature from the Washim–Yeotmal constituency, but she faced defeat.

As the Mahayuti lost both the Hingoli and Washim–Yeotmal seats, the Chief Minister made Bhavna Gawali, the former MP of Washim–Yeotmal, a member of the Legislative Council, and now Hemant Patil has also been nominated as an LC member.

Both the stalwarts of these constituencies were pleased with their memberships. The assembly polls have been declared in the state, and it will be interesting to see whether these two stalwarts manage to gain control over the constituencies through their influence.

Assembly polls, Lok Sabha by-polls to be held simultaneously

After the death of MP Vasantrao Chavan, the Lok Sabha by-polls are pending in the Nanded constituency. Now, the Election Commission (EC) has declared the assembly poll program as well. Hence, the assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha by-polls. Barring Loha, Kinwat, and Hadgaon assembly constituencies, the assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be held together in the remaining assembly constituencies in the Nanded district. Ink on the fingers of the voters in these six constituencies will be put only once for both these polls.

The assembly polls in the Nanded district are scheduled for November 20. Presently, there are nine assembly constituencies. The district administration has appealed to voters to cast their votes in large numbers.

The nine constituencies include Kinwat, Hadgaon, Bhokar, Nanded North, Nanded South, Loha, Naigaon, Deglur, and Mukhed. The three constituencies, including Loha, Kinwat, and Hadgaon, come under the jurisdiction of the Latur and Hingoli Lok Sabha constituencies, while the remaining six come under the Nanded constituency. Hence, the voters of the six constituencies will have to cast their votes for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously.

There will be separate EVM machines for the assembly and Lok Sabha polls, while instead of four, six employees will be deputed at each polling booth, said District Collector and District Returning Officer Abhijeet Raut.

Meanwhile, the cyber cell has become active to keep a watch on social media, as the model code of conduct has been imposed. Directives have been issued that no one should post objectionable posts, defame anyone, or make allegations and counter-allegations on social media. The cyber cell is keeping a close vigil on activities on social media.

Similarly, teams of officers have been established to conduct raids where liquor or money are being misused for election purposes. Police and other concerned officers have been directed to increase security, conduct Nakabandi, and carry out raids. The hoardings and publicity materials in government offices should be cleared within 72 hours of the implementation of the model code of conduct.