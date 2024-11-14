 Mumbai: 268 Malabar Hill Citizens Above 85 Years Old Cast Vote From Home For Maharashtra Assembly Election
Mumbai: 268 Malabar Hill Citizens Above 85 Years Old Cast Vote From Home For Maharashtra Assembly Election

In ten constituencies of Mumbai city district, there are a total of 2,137 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 219 disabled voters. The home voting facility for the Maharashtra assembly elections is available till November 16.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Senior citizens cast vote from home in Malabar Hill | EC

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India has begun the vote-from-home facility across Maharashtra for the ensuing state assembly elections. The facility can be availed by citizens who have submitted the 12D form. In Mumbai's high-profile Malabar Hill assembly, so far, 268 senior citizens who are more than 85-years old and 10 disabled voters have cast their vote, the EC's Mumbai office informed.

The vote-from-home facility will be available till November 16. The voting for the 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will be held on Wednesday, November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

The Election Commission of India launched the initiative to not only increase the voting percentage but also allow senior citizens and disabled persons to participate in the festival of democracy, who are not able to present at the polling stations. In ten constituencies of Mumbai city district, there are a total of 2,137 senior citizen voters above 85 years of age and 219 disabled voters.

Malabar Hill is one of the constituencies in Maharashtra which has a lover voter turnout. Before announcing the schedule for the assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has expressed concern over urban apathy of voters, including areas like Colaba in south Mumbai. The commission recently also held a special initiative for citizens of Colaba to encourage them to excersie their right to vote.

The election commission this time has decided to instal polling booths in residential high-rises for the convenience of the citizens. This will help to increase the voter turnout. This assembly elections, 1,185 polling stations will be installed in residential high-rises and complexes.

