Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Has Highest Number Of Voters At 1 Cr, Followed By Pune At 87 Lakh; Know Total Electors In 36 Districts Of The State

Representational Image

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra assembly elections are round the corner, the election commission of India is urging eligible voters to register themselves. The citizens above the age of 18 years have time till October 19 midnight to register themselves with the election commission to exercise their right to vote. As of October 15, Maharashtra has over 9.63 crore registered voters, with Mumbai (Suburban + City) with highest 1,01,80,930 electors, followed by Pune and Thane. Let's have a look at number of registered electors across Maharashtra.

As per the list provided by government authorities, including all 36 districts of Maharashtra, the total number of registered voters as of October 15 are 9,63,69,410. Of the total, Pune district has 87,57,426 electors, while Mumbai Suburban has 76,46,654 and Mumbai City has 25,34,276. While, Thane district has 71,55,728 registered voters.

Districtwise voters in Maharashtra as of October 15, 2024 | State Election Commission/Maha Govt officials

The rest of the districts in Maharashtra follow the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the number of electors. Nashik district has 50,28,072 while, Nagpur has 44,94,784 registered voters.

Among all 36 districts in Maharashtra, Konkan's Sindhudurg has the lowest (6,75,033) number of electors, followed by Vidharbha's Gadchiroli (8,19,319) and Marathwada's Hingoli (9,81,229).

If the total number of registered voters in Maharashtra are to be divided gender-wise, as of October 15, out of total 96369410 voters, 49740302 are male voters, 46623077 are female voters and 6031 are third-gender, says the list.

Maharashtra has a total of 288 assembly constituencies and polling for all will be conducted in single phase on November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.