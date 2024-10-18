Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Debunks 'Fake' List Of Candidates Being Circulated On Social Media

Maharashtra Congress Leaders | File

Mumbai: At the time when the electors are eagerly waiting for the list of candidates for the scheduled Maharashtra assembly elections, Maharashtra Congress' first list of candidates was circulated in media on Friday. The list, signed by Congress General Secretary K. C Venugopal included 15 prominent names of Congress leaders. However, by Friday night the Maharashtra Congress clarified that the list is fake. It is not clear how the list was released, but the list is not official, the leaders said.

The Maharastra Congress has urged the voters to wait the official announcement of the candidate list and not believe in the rumours. The Congress is expected to release it first list of candidates for Maharashtra elections on Saturday, October 18.

LoP Vijay Waddetiwar speaking with the media on Friday had said that Congress has finalised names for 30 constituencies, while six names will be finalised soon.

As polling dates for the Maharashtra assembly elections come close, the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners are engaged in final rounds of seat-sharing, while some parties have started confirming candidates for certain constituencies. The Vanchit Bahuja Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar became the first party to release its two official lists of candidates.

The voting for the 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will be conducted in a single phase on November 20. The results will be declared on November 23. The term of the current government ends on November 26.

The code of conduct has come into effect in Maharashtra and all political parties have geared up for the election campaigns.