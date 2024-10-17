 Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Congress & SP Seat-Sharing Similar To Uttar Pradesh', Says LoP Vijay Waddetiwar
With voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections a month away, the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances are yet to announce their seat-sharing formulas. Speaking over the Congress and Samajwadi Party seat-sharing, LoP, Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar said that the seat-sharing will be similar to the agreement between Congress and SP in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
LoP Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra assembly elections come close, the seat-sharing talks between the alliance partners have reached final stages. With the voting for the state elections just month away, both the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are yet to announce the seat-sharing formula. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has jumped in for the seat-sharing fight with the Congress.

Congress leader and LoP of the Maharashtra assembly, clarified on Thursday that doors of Congress are always open for the Samajwadi Party (SP). Waddetiwar said, 'Our agreement with Samajwadi Party on seat sharing in Maharashtra will be similar to the agreement between Congress and SP in Uttar Pradesh."

article-image

He added that the Congress has already finalised 30 seats, and the remaining 6 will be finalised today (October 17). The first list of Congress is likely to be released on October 18.

On the other hand, SP plans to expand its footprint in Maharashtra and has demanded 12 seats from MVA, SP leader from Maharashtra Abu Azmi said. MVA consists of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

article-image

Speaking with ANI, Abu Azmi said, "The meetings in the MVA are taking place only between Congress, NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT). The meetings with the smaller parties are pending. Through my X post, I was reminding them they are getting late. I tweeted so that they might discuss it together, there was no anger involved.

In his X post on Wednesday, Amzi had said that it would be wrong for any party to announce candidate list for Maharshtra assembly elections without discussing with SP.

