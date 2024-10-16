Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Campaign Launched As Ruling Mahayuti And Opposition MVA Gear Up For Fierce Contest

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Campaigns intensify as parties gear up for a crucial showdown | Representational Image

Mumbai: The campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections officially kicked off on Tuesday, setting the stage for a fierce contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The BJP-led Mahayuti is highlighting various welfare schemes targeting women, Dalits, minorities, senior citizens and farmers in an effort to consolidate its support base.

The Mahayuti is also drawing confidence from its recent positive outcomes in the Haryana elections, which has reignited their hopes of success in Maharashtra.

On the other hand, the opposition MVA, buoyed by its recent strong showing in the Lok Sabha elections, is keen to critique the government’s shortcomings. The opposition parties are looking to capitalise on any missteps of the ruling alliance.

Leaders from both alliances have voiced optimism and determination following the announcement of the election dates.

The moment that we all, as Maharashtra, has been waiting for is here:

20th November is poll day.



The change we want to bring, to drive away the Shinde- bjp that has looted Maharashtra over the past 2 years.



We waited for justice but now justice will be done by the electorate.… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 15, 2024

Former cabinet minister and Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray took to social media platform X to share his thoughts, “The moment we have all been waiting for in Maharashtra is almost here. November 20 is polling day, and we aim to bring about change by ousting the Shinde-BJP government, which has mismanaged Maharashtra over the last two years. We awaited justice from the judiciary, but now the people will decide!”

Congress state president Nana Patole stated, “It’s time to remove the traitors – those who have favored Gujarat at the expense of Maharashtra. Let’s unite under MVA with the blessings of Chhatrapati Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar to rebuild Maharashtra.”

NCP(SP) state president Jayant Patil commented, “The government is fearful after the Lok Sabha results and has rolled out numerous schemes to entice voters, depleting state resources. The people of Maharashtra will not be misled by these superficial promises, and the MVA will emerge victorious.”

लोकशाहीतील सर्वोच्च महोत्सवाची आज घोषणा झाली.

दिवाळीत प्रकाश पर्व असेल !

आणि पाठोपाठ दुसरे विकासाचे प्रकाशपर्व आपण 20 नोव्हेंबरला एकत्र साजरे करू!

भाजपाच्या नेतृत्वात आपण 2014, 2019 ला भरभरून यश दिले, संपूर्ण बहुमत दिले.

चला पुन्हा सारे मिळून सोबत येऊ या,

आणि 23 नोव्हेंबरला… https://t.co/j4nAq2CTMt — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 15, 2024

In contrast, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “The grand festival of democracy has been announced! This Diwali will illuminate our path to the second Vikas Prakash Parva on November 20. Under BJP leadership, we achieved great successes in 2014 and 2019. Let’s unite once more to celebrate the victory of Mahayuti on November 23. Your participation is vital for Maharashtra’s development!”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took to X urging them to put in their best efforts ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. “Our achievements are visible to the people – our historic budget, development milestones, the Ladki Bahin Yojana, three free cylinders and electricity bill waivers for farmers. It’s time for us to engage with the public directly and seek their votes. Inspired by the ideals of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar, the NCP is committed to uplifting everyone and supporting the underprivileged.”

NCP MP Praful Patel stated, “I urge the people to come out and vote in large numbers. Every vote counts in shaping a strong and prosperous future for Maharashtra. Let your voice be heard!”