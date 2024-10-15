Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Mahayuti Alliance Partners Have Reached Consensus On 225-230 Seats,' Says Senior NCP Leader Praful Patel

Praful Patel | Twitter

Mumbai: Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Monday said the ruling Mahayuti alliance partners have reached a consensus on around 230 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly.

“We have reached a consensus on 225-230 seats. Once the other seats are finalised, we will let you (media) know in the next two to four days," Patel told reporters.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Rift Between Mahayuti Alliance

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday sought to clarify the reports of a rift between the Mahayuti alliance - which comprises his NCP, the BJP, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena - and speculation over his leaving the state Cabinet meeting early, saying “all is well.”

Ajit Pawar's early departure sparked speculation about a potential rift within the Mahayuti alliance, just as Maharashtra prepares for the upcoming assembly elections, likely to be announced in a day. The term of the current assembly ends on November 26.