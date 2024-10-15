 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Mahayuti Alliance Partners Have Reached Consensus On 225-230 Seats,' Says Senior NCP Leader Praful Patel
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Mahayuti Alliance Partners Have Reached Consensus On 225-230 Seats,' Says Senior NCP Leader Praful Patel

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Mahayuti Alliance Partners Have Reached Consensus On 225-230 Seats,' Says Senior NCP Leader Praful Patel

“We have reached a consensus on 225-230 seats. Once the other seats are finalised, we will let you (media) know in the next two to four days," Patel told reporters.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Praful Patel | Twitter

Mumbai: Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Monday said the ruling Mahayuti alliance partners have reached a consensus on around 230 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly.

“We have reached a consensus on 225-230 seats. Once the other seats are finalised, we will let you (media) know in the next two to four days," Patel told reporters.

Read Also
Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates Of Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections Today
article-image

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Rift Between Mahayuti Alliance

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday sought to clarify the reports of a rift between the Mahayuti alliance - which comprises his NCP, the BJP, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena - and speculation over his leaving the state Cabinet meeting early, saying “all is well.”

FPJ Shorts
Reliance Jio Launches JioBharat V3 And V4 Phones With 4G Features At ₹1,099
Reliance Jio Launches JioBharat V3 And V4 Phones With 4G Features At ₹1,099
Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Unveiled Ahead of 2025 Production Launch
Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Unveiled Ahead of 2025 Production Launch
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Rescue Kidnapped Newly-Wed Woman From Bharuch Within 24 Hours; Accused Held
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Rescue Kidnapped Newly-Wed Woman From Bharuch Within 24 Hours; Accused Held
Paraguay Swimmer Luana Alonso Debuts On OnlyFans Months After Getting Kicked Out Of Paris Olympics Village
Paraguay Swimmer Luana Alonso Debuts On OnlyFans Months After Getting Kicked Out Of Paris Olympics Village

Ajit Pawar's early departure sparked speculation about a potential rift within the Mahayuti alliance, just as Maharashtra prepares for the upcoming assembly elections, likely to be announced in a day. The term of the current assembly ends on November 26.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Rescue Kidnapped Newly-Wed Woman From Bharuch Within 24 Hours; Accused...

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Rescue Kidnapped Newly-Wed Woman From Bharuch Within 24 Hours; Accused...

Complex Conspiracy Unveiled In Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooters Conducted Reconnaissance At...

Complex Conspiracy Unveiled In Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooters Conducted Reconnaissance At...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Mahayuti Alliance Partners Have Reached Consensus On 225-230...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Mahayuti Alliance Partners Have Reached Consensus On 225-230...

Video Shows Moment When Baba Siddique Murder Accused Dharmaraj Kashyap Was Caught By Mumbai Cops

Video Shows Moment When Baba Siddique Murder Accused Dharmaraj Kashyap Was Caught By Mumbai Cops

No Impediment To MLCs Appointment: Maharashtra Govt Informs Bombay HC

No Impediment To MLCs Appointment: Maharashtra Govt Informs Bombay HC