Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates Of Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections Today

News Delhi: The Election Commission of India is set to announce the dates of elections for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections on Tuesday, October 15. The announcement on the dates of the crucial polls will be done by ECI through a press conference scheduled at 3.30 pm today.

Election Commission of India to announce the schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Maharashtra and Jharkhand 2024.



ECI to hold a press conference at 3:30 PM today. pic.twitter.com/yehIR0qUsm — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2024

When Do Assembly Terms End For Both States?

The Maharashtra Assembly's term is set to conclude on November 26, while on the other hand, the Jharkhand Assembly's term will end on January 5, 2025. Maharashtra has a 288-member Legislative Assembly, while the state of Jharkhand consists an 81-seat Assembly.

Crucial Battle In Both States

In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), will face off against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The MVA is a coalition of the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

In Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a key part of the opposition INDIA bloc, will be up against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA in Jharkhand includes the BJP, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and Janata Dal (United). Both states are gearing up for high-stakes elections, with major political alliances vying for power.





Congress Reviews Poll Strategy In Maharashtra

The Congress central leadership, on Monday, held a meeting to assess its preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The meeting, chaired at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, included senior state leaders and was attended by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

During the discussions, the Congress leadership reflected on lessons learned from the Haryana elections, particularly focusing on addressing caste-related issues. The results of the Haryana elections and their potential impact on expectations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), were also reviewed.

A key decision made during the meeting was the commitment to maintain the MVA alliance despite any challenges. Prominent Congress leaders like general secretary KC Venugopal and Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, along with state figures including Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole, former president Prithviraj Chavan and Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, participated in the meeting.

BJP To Release 1st List Of Candidates Soon

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to release its first list of candidates for the Maharashtra polls, expected to include over 60 names. This list will be finalised by the party's central election committee (CEC) in the next two days.

A meeting led by BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also held in New Delhi yesterday, where key leaders from the party’s Maharashtra unit and state election in-charges Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw were present. The BJP’s Maharashtra unit has already shortlisted around 100 candidates, including sitting MLAs, for the CEC’s consideration ahead of the elections.